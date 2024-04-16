Experience Your Dream Summer Getaway with Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives

New Delhi [India], April 16: As the sun rises higher in the sky, beckoning the arrival of summer, it is time to pack your bags and tick off those long-awaited experiences from your bucket list. And what better way to do it than with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the picturesque paradises of Sri Lanka and the Maldives?

The ultimate summer adventure with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts will guide you to the exotic wonders of Sri Lanka and the Maldives - from sun-kissed beaches to lush green landscapes, spice-infused cuisines to luxurious spa retreats, we invite you to tick off your bucket list with us this summer.

Sri Lanka: Where Every Moment is a Discovery

Start your journey with us at Cinnamon Bentota Beach, where palm-fringed shores and turquoise waters beckon. Indulge in luxurious spa treatments or get your adrenaline pumping with thrilling water sports like sailing and parasailing. For a truly wild experience, venture into the heart of Yala National Park with Cinnamon Wild Yala. Witness majestic leopards, crocodiles, and a myriad of exotic wildlife on a thrilling safari adventure.

Next, immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Kandy at Cinnamon Citadel Kandy. Explore the tranquil beauty of the Sacred Temple of the Tooth and wander through the lush landscapes of the Peradeniya Botanical Garden. Then, head to Beruwala and unwind at Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, where you can soak up the sun, swim with turtles, and explore the enchanting Brief Garden.

Continue your exploration in Habarana, where ancient civilisations and thriving wildlife await. Embark on a journey to Polonnaruwa and Dambulla, marveling at ancient ruins and majestic rock fortresses. Experience the wonder of Minneriya and Kaudulla National Parks, home to herds of elephants and diverse bird species.

For an unforgettable marine adventure, venture to Trincomalee and stay at Trinco Blu by Cinnamon. Watch in awe as whales and dolphins frolic in the crystal-clear waters of Nilaveli and Uppuveli. Then, unwind in Hikkaduwa at Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, where you can snorkel amidst vibrant sea creatures and savor gourmet meals against breathtaking sunsets.

The Maldives: A Tapestry of Turquoise Dreams

For those seeking sun, sand, and serenity, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts presents an idyllic retreat in the Maldives. At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, snorkel with sharks and explore the mesmerising marine life beneath the azure waves. Dive into the depths of history at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, where shipwrecks and underwater treasures await discovery. Finally, indulge in pure bliss at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, where endless buffets, spa days, and swimming with sea creatures await.

Join us this summer and make your dreams a reality with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. Let us be your gateway to unforgettable experiences in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, we promise to make your summer getaway truly extraordinary. Start ticking off your bucket list today with us.

