This tax season, the EZTax IT Filing Platform now permits tax consultants to utilize an innovative and streamlined way of filing taxes.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5: Today, the leading tax compliance portal in India, EZTax.in, unveiled its New Automated IT Filing Platform, which is intended for use by tax consultants. In contrast to self-service taxpayers who wish to submit their own taxes, tax consultants require technology-enabled automation and intelligence that is both cost-effective and user-friendly in order to expedite and streamline the tax filing process.

Since its inception in 2016 as a platform to assist taxpayers in self-filing their taxes, EZTax has recognised the need for swift and reliable guidance to a new generation of tax consultants with diverse academic backgrounds, including CA, CMA, ICWA, TRP, M Com, B Com, and others that qualify them to act as tax consultants.

The ever-evolving income tax laws in India present a distinct opportunity to automate income tax in order to streamline workflows and provide automated tax savings recommendations, among other benefits.

Suneel Dasari, Founder and CEO of EZTax.in, stated, "Although we have long provided self-service tax filing solutions, this is the first time an automation has been implemented to cover ERI (e-Return Intermediary) features and obtain data directly from the Income Tax Department for Form 16, Form 26AS, and AIS statement information."

Dasari added, "Other technology and network agnostic integrations for tax consultants include recommendations for capital gains and cryptocurrency, old versus new recommendations, a never-lost feature for enabling a tax schedule or field with a keyword search, a creative audit feature, an intelligent dashboard, smart alerts, precise tax calculations, a comprehensive and easy-to-read tax computation sheet, and search capabilities."

Tax consultants can now login to the eztax portal to commence tax preparation for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 (AY 2024-25).

Since 2016, EZTax has been assisting taxpayers and has made tax consultation services an integral part of its service offerings, which include income tax, GST, TDS, business advisory, and compliance. Today, we are helping not only the Indian resident taxpayers but also the NRIs located in 39+ countries around the world.

More about EZTax EZTax (MYD Labs Private Limited), a tax tech company, provides comprehensive, end-to-end tax solutions in the areas of income tax, TDS, GST, accounting, and registrations for both individuals and SME businesses through software, apps, and expert services. Income Tax Filing Software for CA, CMA, ICWA, TRPs: https://eztax.in/free-tax-filing-software-for-ca-trp

EZTax IT Filing Login: https://eztax.in/self/Press Release material: https://eztax.in/press-coverageEZTax.in Home Page: https://eztax.in

