New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): To showcase life-changing success stories of entrepreneurs and farmers, ffreedom app (a part of IndianMoney.com) today launched the much-awaited television series, Icons of Bharat. Over three months, the series will be aired on NDTV India every Saturday and Sunday starting May 29, 2022, between 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

Icons of Bharat will have a total of 28 one-hour episodes. Each episode will feature five Icons of Bharat, selected on the basis of their inspiring stories of success. The series has been envisioned as a platform that will celebrate the extraordinary courage and determination of those who dared to dream. With skilling being a priority for India, Icons of Bharat is dedicated to those who have not only risen in life through small businesses but have also flagged the country on the global demography as a dynamic hub of entrepreneurship. Icons of Bharat is a truthful acknowledgement of the odds-defying efforts made by those entrepreneurs and farmers who have achieved financial independence by developing their livelihood through small businesses, small farms and even from their own homes.

ffreedom app, a part of IndianMoney.com, is hoping that the featured stories will help embolden peripheral people to try and improve their quality of life at the grassroots, a belief that resonates with the comments of C S Sudheer, Founder and CEO, ffreedom app.

"There is a constant need for innovations at the grassroots to ensure that the country is constantly developing and innovating at multiple levels. This is where we felt a need to celebrate the success stories of those who have realised their potential and utilised it for the betterment of their community, society, and most importantly, themselves. We were glad to discover the stories of these unsung heroes through numerous communications we have received. We are confident that with the help of our ffreedom ambassadors, we will be able to take the stories of Icons of Bharat to a national and even global level," Sudheer said in his opening remarks at the launch-event. He was speaking in the presence of Pratap Behera, Chief Marketing Officer, ffreedom app, and Ashok Pal Singh, Independent Director, ffreedom app.

The ffreedom ambassadors Srikanth Sastri, Entrepreneur, Co-founder, Crayon Data, Anand Kumar, Mathematician, Creator-Super30 Programme, Rashmi Bansal, Writer, and Prafull Billore, Founder, MBA Chaiwala were present in the event.

The main objective of Icons of Bharat is to showcase the skills and the financial independence of individuals that have enabled and empowered disadvantaged people to make better-informed choices in financial matters.

"Icons of Bharat is a unique platform that will enable the world to hear out the success stories of people who have provided access to knowledge and created opportunities for others to become financially independent. Thus, it becomes an important platform for people all over the country to learn and get inspired to start their own businesses. At ffreedom, we aim to build the next-generation social commerce platform to enable person-to-person commerce," said Pratap Behera.

Echoing his views, Ashok Pal Singh said, "The country needs to develop an entrepreneurial mindset at the grassroots level. And this cannot solely be the responsibility of the private sector or the Government. It has to be a collaborative effort. The series, Icons of Bharat, is an honest and a genuine attempt to kindle a revolution of entrepreneurship in the country, and this should be encouraged and celebrated. We should continue to ensure greater participation from budding entrepreneurs and farmers from across the country in the seasons to come."

ffreedom app is India's largest livelihood education platform, providing farmers and small business owners with knowledge and opportunities to bridge the gap between their aspirations and capabilities. ffreedom app is part of IndianMoney.com, which is an early-stage, rapidly growing company backed by investors who have built large companies and invested in many successful businesses in India and the U.S. ffreedom app enjoys a fair share of the massive livelihood education market by way of its highly engaging content and a world-class social networking platform for the marginalized segment of people. It is also offering a peer to peer social commerce platform to facilitate commerce between the members of the app.

ffreedom App now offers 780+ courses in 6 languages to over 7.6 million people across India. It has a team of 400+ highly committed people who are on a mission to build a better India by sharing knowledge and opportunities. Its monthly revenue is growing at an over 30 per cent pace.

