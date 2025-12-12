VMPL

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12: Marking its 5th year of excellence, FIITJEE Global School, Vellore, a premier CBSE institution renowned for its world-class infrastructure and holistic approach to education, hosted the "FGS World Records Festival 2025." During the festival, students ambitiously attempted 9 team records and 16 individual records, making the school the first in Vellore to undertake 25 consecutive world record challenges. The Citation Ceremony, held on November 29, 2025, officially recognized and certified all successful attempts through Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Rahul Kumar, Vice Principal, stated that a dedicated team of 38 Grade XII participants achieved an extraordinary feat by continuously solving 430 mathematical integration problems for 36 hours, 36 minutes, and 36 seconds, showcasing their endurance, precision, teamwork, and passion for mathematics. He added that the students had worked tirelessly for over 45 days to prepare for this challenge, and he was delighted to see their hard work culminate in such a historic success, setting the record titled "Longest Mathematical Integration Problem-Solving Marathon by a Team."

S.BabyKalaivani, Educator, stated that 315 participants from Pre-KG to Grade XII performed 31 multi-genre dance forms in one hour, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage alongside international styles including Western, Salsa, Freestyle, and Belly Dance, as well as Indian traditional dances. Parents and guests thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the performance, setting the record titled "The Most Multi-Genre Dance Forms Performed in 1 Hour by a Team (Single Venue)."

Shalini Dharmaraj, Educator, Department of English, stated that 258 students wrote 294 freestyle poems. Following a rigorous selection process, 270 poems penned by 236 students qualified for the record. ISBN and copyright have been obtained, and the book titled "Echoes of Young Hearts," which has created a world record in the category "Most Poems Published in a Single Book by Students of a School," has been published and will soon be available for purchase on online platforms.

Jayasree.D, Educator in the Department of English, stated that the 434 participants from Pre-KG to Grade XII displayed exceptional dedication and linguistic skill throughout the 24-hour, 20-minute, 20-second Spellathon Relay, demonstrating remarkable teamwork, confidence, and mastery of words. Their outstanding performance proudly set the record titled "Longest Spellathon Relay by a Team (Single Venue)."

S.Manimaran, Educator, Department of English, stated that 359 students authored 441 fiction stories. Following a rigorous selection process, which included plagiarism checks and interviews with adjudicators, 376 stories written by 313 students were officially recognized for the record. This remarkable accomplishment earned the title "Most Fiction Short Stories Published by School Students in a Single Book," making the students proud young authors. The book, "Dreamscapes: Tales by Young Minds," has now been officially released.

Iswarya M., Educator in the Department of Science, stated that the remarkable participation of 223 students from Grades VI to XII demonstrated outstanding memory power, scientific curiosity, teamwork, and determination. With 164 qualifiers flawlessly recalling the elements of the Periodic Table in Chemistry, the students proudly set the record titled "Most Participants Consecutively Recalling the Elements of the Periodic Table in a Relay in 6 Hours."

Bindu D.K, Educator, stated that students from Grade III to Grade XII displayed remarkable focus, coordination, and teamwork, successfully creating 2,751 origami balls in 30 minutes, setting the record titled "The Most Origami Balls Made in 30 Minutes by a Team."

A.Satish Kumar, Educator, stated that students from Grade I to XII, along with parents, grandparents, teachers, and members of the general public, actively participated in planting 6,957 grow bags with seeds in 2 hours. This remarkable effort set the record titled "The Most Grow Bags Planted with Seeds in 2 Hours by a Team (Single Venue)" and the planted grow bags will be donated to the Department of Forest as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Vivek Manoah D., Physical Education Director, stated that students from Grades III to XII showcased exceptional focus, coordination, and discipline during a 2-minute-30-second sports drill while blindfolded. Out of 319 participants, 203 successfully qualified, setting the record titled "The Greatest Number of Participants Performing a Sports Drill While Blindfolded Simultaneously at a Single Venue."

Lau Thien Poh, Chief Executive Officer of Elite World Records, stated that the students' dedication, discipline, and teamwork across all events were truly exceptional, setting new benchmarks and inspiring future generations to pursue excellence, creativity, and record-breaking achievements globally.

Dr. Toy Wan Ching, Global Ambassador of Elite World Records, stated that from solving the Longest Mathematical Integration Problem-Solving Marathon to performing 31 multi-genre dance forms, publishing poetry and fiction books, recalling elements of the Periodic Table, creating thousands of origami balls, planting grow bags for the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, and executing a blindfolded sports drill, each record demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and teamwork. She added that the school had carefully selected the categories to highlight diverse talents and congratulated the team on their remarkable achievements.

Prof. Ankur Kumar Jain, Correspondent, stated that they are very proud of all the students. Their outstanding achievements across diverse records reflect dedication, creativity, and teamwork, setting new benchmarks, inspiring peers, and showcasing how holistic education nurtures talent across academics, arts, and community initiatives.

G. Pongal Punitha, Principal, stated that she is immensely proud of all the students for their outstanding achievements, which reflect the school's vision of nurturing holistic development and its mission to foster creativity, discipline, and excellence. She emphasized that this remarkable milestone is just the beginning, and with such talent and dedication, the sky is the limit for the school's future accomplishments.

