VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: FinBox, a leading digital credit infrastructure and risk intelligence provider, today announced the launch of Journey Studio - a platform that allows banks, NBFCs, and Lending Service Providers (LSPs) to launch new digital journeys for products like personal loans, business loans, loan against property, credit cards etc in three days, instead of the usual 3-6 months required by traditional engineering-led development cycles.

Also Read | Gen Z Protests Shake the World in 2025: List of Countries Hit by Youth-Led Agitations Fuelled by Social Media.

Across the lending ecosystem, teams struggle with slow and resource-heavy development processes. Even simple updates such as adding a new verification step or adjusting eligibility logic can take weeks because of backend integration requirements, multi-team coordination, and rigorous testing. Launching a completely new loan product often becomes a lengthy, multi-sprint effort, limiting experimentation and delaying time-to-market.

"Launching or changing lending journeys has become one of the slowest parts of digital credit," said Rajat Deshpande, Co-Founder & CEO, FinBox. "Journey Studio removes the dependency on long engineering cycles.Our lender partners have already launched education loans, credit card journeys, personal loans, and even complex secured loans for business and housing using FinBox Journey Studio in weeks instead of months."

Also Read | Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Smartphones Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

At the core of Journey Studio is a no-code, GenAI-driven system that enables teams to design and deploy lending journeys using natural language and visual configuration. Instead of relying on backend builds, API stitching, or engineering sprints, business and product teams can build, test, and iterate journeys independently - accelerating launch timelines significantly.

"Journey Studio is already proving what rapid go-to-market can look like in digital lending," said Srijan Nagar, Co-Founder, FinBox. "We've helped a lender launch an entire education loan product in under three weeks and surpass ₹300 crores in disbursals within just three months, a leap that traditional development cycles could never support. Another large super-app deployed a multi-lender journey in days and now manages lender updates and nuances through Journey Studio with ease," he adds.

Journey Studio also includes real-time behavioural analytics and native A/B testing, allowing lenders to see exactly where users drop off and refine journeys instantly. With its omnichannel capability, you can deploy a single journey configuration across mobile apps, web interfaces, assisted field apps and partner environments with no need to build duplicates.

The industry is moving faster, and so must the infrastructure behind it. Journey Studio equips lenders and LSPs to keep pace - building, iterating, and scaling digital user journeys with the speed and precision modern lending demands.

About FinBox: FinBox is a leading credit infrastructure FinTech working with over 130 banks, NBFCs, FinTech lenders and large consumer platforms, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Aditya Birla Capital, Muthoot Fincorp and Tata Capital. Its solutions power seamless omnichannel onboarding, instant underwriting and embedded credit distribution across a wide range of lending ecosystems. The company recently raised $40 million in Series B funding, led by WestBridge Capital with participation from A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)