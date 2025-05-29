First Extradozed Bridge Over River Siang, State of Arunachal Pradesh is awarded to Siddhivinayak- OJSC Euro (JV) by Border Road Organisation, Ministry of Defence

New Delhi [India], May 29: Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited (Formerly Siddhivinayak Construction) - OJSC Euro Asian Construction Corporation (JV) Bagged an EPC Contract of India's First Single Span 263.5 Mtr Extradozed Bridge Total Length of the Bridge -386 Mtr Over River Siang Worth of 124.37 Crores Exclusive of GST from Border Road Organisation, Ministry of Defence in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited (Formerly Known as Siddhivinayak Construction) Directors Vijay Shah, Mr.Kipa Tarang & Mr.Loma Golo has assigned Assystem Formerly (formerly Larsen & Toubro Infra Engineering Limited ) for the Detailed Design of the Prestigious Bridge.

This bridge is part of a larger project that also includes a smaller 63.50-meter span major bridge. The project aims to improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles for the Indian Army, reducing the distance by 180 kilometres.

Siddhivinayak Infra International Private Limited - OJSC Euro Asian Construction Corporation (JV) is an Professional Managed Construction Company Aiming to deliver the best with its best Engineering Practice for this Project, EPC Contractor has also Partnered with a Leading Company HMM Infra Limited to Assist the Engineering.

Execution of the Bridge has already Started Where Geotechnical Investigation & Survey Work is in Progress by EPC Contractor--the state of Arunachal Pradesh to get its first Extradozed Bridge.

