Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Ahead of the 2025 festive season, Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of 'Fashion Spotlight', its flagship program to accelerate the growth of digital-first fashion brands, especially from T2+ regions. The D2C landscape for Fashion remains a key growth opportunity especially for those from T2+ regions, who may not have access to the right tools that can enable them to exponentially scale their business. Flipkart plans to scale the program 10X by year-end, reaching around 500 brands, and eventually expanding its reach to several more; turning Fashion Spotlight into a truly democratized launchpad for D2C fashion talent.

This strategic rollout comes just in time for the festive season, traditionally the zenith of fashion demand. With 100+ D2C fashion brands already live on Flipkart Fashion today, the organisation is scaling its efforts to bring curated, trend-led selection to millions of shoppers across the country. Several D2C Fashion brands have already witnessed tremendous growth on Flipkart's marketplace such as Rare Rabbit growing over 500% YoY, Miraggio at over 2300%, and Zouk recording over 200% growth in the past year.

With 1 in 3 customers on Flipkart making their first-ever purchase in Fashion, and purchase intent on the app growing 3X in the past year when compared to social media platforms, the Spotlight programme becomes a high-conversion environment for digital-first brands. Going beyond traditional accelerator models, the program integrates Flipkart's full-stack capabilities, including video cataloguing, image search, Live Commerce, and virtual try-ons, to create a tech-powered, trust-led ecosystem where fashion entrepreneurs can scale with speed and confidence.

As part of this launch phase, 50 high-potential brands will be onboarded with a focus on those solving for specific customer needs including unique style, value, and regional relevance. Fashion Spotlight is focused on enabling early-stage fashion entrepreneurs who may have found initial traction among their immediate networks but are now seeking to scale and become brands in their own right.

Flipkart has observed that while product innovation is thriving across India's fashion landscape from climate-conscious fabrics to regional design revival, the biggest bottleneck for many fashion entrepreneurs and D2C brands remains discovery and distribution. Spotlight aims to bridge that gap with Flipkart's strengths in consumer data, merchandising expertise, and platform reach. The programme is structured around three key pillars: identifying real consumer need gaps, crafting differentiated product experiences, and delivering iterative feedback to improve assortment, visibility, and conversions. Spotlight offers a managed service layer, where Flipkart works closely with entrepreneurs to test product-market fit, iterate on catalogues using cohort feedback, and provide guaranteed visibility much like a VC would invest in early-stage innovation.

A Platform Built Around Brand Growth, Not Gatekeeping

- The initiative empowers early-stage fashion entrepreneurs with three key pillars:

- Curated Discovery: Elevating standout products to a wide audience

- Iterative Product Feedback: Fostering product-market fit through structured learnings

- Guaranteed Visibility: Amplified exposure without commission or exclusivity constraints Tapping Festive and Bharat Tailwinds

- Flipkart's move aligns with wider shifts in India's fashion market:

- Consumers are increasingly buying based on trend, identity, and comfort--not just deals.

- Fashion is now a key growth driver: one in three new Flipkart users discovers the platform through fashion.

Speaking about the launch, Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, "The D2C revolution in fashion is being driven by a new wave of entrepreneurs across India who are deeply rooted in regional cultures and consumer needs. Spotlight is built for them - for the brands building for hot climates, local use cases, and fabric innovations that deliver the right fashion to the people of Bharat. Our goal is to enable them in their zero-to-one journey, by supporting them till they achieve scale and product-market validation. This is not just about distribution, it is about building a generation of brands that are born digital, are local-first, and ready to serve the next 200 million fashion consumers."

Fashion trends observed on Flipkart today:

- Sarees are making a comeback with handloom, regional weaves becoming popular - 30X increase YoY in searches for "Latest Saree Designs"

- 5X increase YoY in demand for Fusion Jewellery

- Ready to Wear Sarees searches have seen a 10x jump in the last 18 months As fashion consumption continues to evolve in India, Flipkart Fashion's Spotlight programme marks a decisive step in Flipkart's efforts to unlock new growth levers for both consumers and young fashion brands. By tapping into rising entrepreneurial energy across small towns and layering it with Flipkart's platform strengths, Spotlight aims to become the springboard for India's next big fashion brands.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

