Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

Agency News ANI| Aug 17, 2023 05:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8
FLY ASIA 2023 to be Held in Busan from October 5-8

PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

Also Read | Fitness Tips: Five Ways To Overcome Challenges and Remain Committed to Your Fitness Goals.

FLY ASIA, held for the first time last year, is an event aiming to attract investment and support for promising Asian startups to expand overseas and exchanges between domestic and overseas startup ecosystems. 

This year, with the slogan "Connect Asia, Fly to the World," the theme is "From Cities to Startups," which reflects the determination that every city's problems can be solved by startups. 

Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-Town Ladies Who Nailed Their Backless Outfits.

The event will feature a variety of programs including opening and closing ceremonies, LP Summit and VC Forum, Open Innovation with large corporations, Scaleup Showcase, an IR pitching event, FLY ASIA Awards (a startup competition), conferences with keynote speeches and sessions on major trends in the startup ecosystem, and 1:1 meetups..

One of the main events, the FLY ASIA Awards, an innovative startup competition with the purpose of networking in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, is a program to discover promising Asian startups and support their global expansion through cross-regional business cooperation network opportunities and mutual cooperation. Applications will be accepted from participating companies until August 22 at 18:00.  

*Application: Click the AWARDS tab on the top of the FLY ASIA 2023 official website (WWW.FLY-ASIA.ORG)

There are three categories, Fly Awards, Busan Initiative Awards, and CINE Fly Awards, and only participants can only apply for one category. CINE Fly Awards is a new category this year and is related to the movie and video content industry. 

50 startups will be selected for the final round during the event. 10 finalists will receive a total of $180,000 in cash prizes and be matched with local and international investors to support their further growth.

More information about FLY ASIA Awards, please visit the official websites of Busan Technopark and FLY ASIA 2023.

FLY ASIA 2023, the second edition of the Asian startup expo, will be an opportunity to take a step closer to Busan, Asia's startup center.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
  • Festivals
    Thanksgiving Turkey Traditions: As You Celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2023, Here Are Few Interesting Things To Know About This Special Day Thanksgiving Turkey Traditions: As You Celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2023, Here Are Few Interesting Things To Know About This Special Day
  • Videos
    Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

    Agency News ANI| Aug 17, 2023 05:06 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8
    FLY ASIA 2023 to be Held in Busan from October 5-8

    PRNewswire

    Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

    Also Read | Fitness Tips: Five Ways To Overcome Challenges and Remain Committed to Your Fitness Goals.

    FLY ASIA, held for the first time last year, is an event aiming to attract investment and support for promising Asian startups to expand overseas and exchanges between domestic and overseas startup ecosystems. 

    This year, with the slogan "Connect Asia, Fly to the World," the theme is "From Cities to Startups," which reflects the determination that every city's problems can be solved by startups. 

    Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-Town Ladies Who Nailed Their Backless Outfits.

    The event will feature a variety of programs including opening and closing ceremonies, LP Summit and VC Forum, Open Innovation with large corporations, Scaleup Showcase, an IR pitching event, FLY ASIA Awards (a startup competition), conferences with keynote speeches and sessions on major trends in the startup ecosystem, and 1:1 meetups..

    One of the main events, the FLY ASIA Awards, an innovative startup competition with the purpose of networking in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, is a program to discover promising Asian startups and support their global expansion through cross-regional business cooperation network opportunities and mutual cooperation. Applications will be accepted from participating companies until August 22 at 18:00.  

    *Application: Click the AWARDS tab on the top of the FLY ASIA 2023 official website (WWW.FLY-ASIA.ORG)

    There are three categories, Fly Awards, Busan Initiative Awards, and CINE Fly Awards, and only participants can only apply for one category. CINE Fly Awards is a new category this year and is related to the movie and video content industry. 

    50 startups will be selected for the final round during the event. 10 finalists will receive a total of $180,000 in cash prizes and be matched with local and international investors to support their further growth.

    More information about FLY ASIA Awards, please visit the official websites of Busan Technopark and FLY ASIA 2023.

    FLY ASIA 2023, the second edition of the Asian startup expo, will be an opportunity to take a step closer to Busan, Asia's startup center.

    (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8
    FLY ASIA 2023 to be Held in Busan from October 5-8

    PRNewswire

    Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

    Also Read | Fitness Tips: Five Ways To Overcome Challenges and Remain Committed to Your Fitness Goals.

    FLY ASIA, held for the first time last year, is an event aiming to attract investment and support for promising Asian startups to expand overseas and exchanges between domestic and overseas startup ecosystems. 

    This year, with the slogan "Connect Asia, Fly to the World," the theme is "From Cities to Startups," which reflects the determination that every city's problems can be solved by startups. 

    Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-Town Ladies Who Nailed Their Backless Outfits.

    The event will feature a variety of programs including opening and closing ceremonies, LP Summit and VC Forum, Open Innovation with large corporations, Scaleup Showcase, an IR pitching event, FLY ASIA Awards (a startup competition), conferences with keynote speeches and sessions on major trends in the startup ecosystem, and 1:1 meetups..

    One of the main events, the FLY ASIA Awards, an innovative startup competition with the purpose of networking in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, is a program to discover promising Asian startups and support their global expansion through cross-regional business cooperation network opportunities and mutual cooperation. Applications will be accepted from participating companies until August 22 at 18:00.  

    *Application: Click the AWARDS tab on the top of the FLY ASIA 2023 official website (WWW.FLY-ASIA.ORG)

    There are three categories, Fly Awards, Busan Initiative Awards, and CINE Fly Awards, and only participants can only apply for one category. CINE Fly Awards is a new category this year and is related to the movie and video content industry. 

    50 startups will be selected for the final round during the event. 10 finalists will receive a total of $180,000 in cash prizes and be matched with local and international investors to support their further growth.

    More information about FLY ASIA Awards, please visit the official websites of Busan Technopark and FLY ASIA 2023.

    FLY ASIA 2023, the second edition of the Asian startup expo, will be an opportunity to take a step closer to Busan, Asia's startup center.

    (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
    20K+ searches
    Pulimada
    20K+ searches
    Mamaearth share price
    10K+ searches
    Geert Wilders
    5K+ searches
    Thanksgiving
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
    20K+ searches
    Pulimada
    20K+ searches
    Mamaearth share price
    10K+ searches
    Geert Wilders
    5K+ searches
    Thanksgiving
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma