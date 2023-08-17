Business News | FLY ASIA 2023 to Be Held in Busan from October 5-8

FLY ASIA 2023 to be Held in Busan from October 5-8

Seoul [South Korea], August 17: The city of Busan (Mayor PARK Hyung Joon), together with Busan Technopark and the FLY ASIA 2023 Committee, announced that the Asian startup expo 'FLY ASIA 2023' will be held from October 5-8 at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2.

FLY ASIA, held for the first time last year, is an event aiming to attract investment and support for promising Asian startups to expand overseas and exchanges between domestic and overseas startup ecosystems.

This year, with the slogan "Connect Asia, Fly to the World," the theme is "From Cities to Startups," which reflects the determination that every city's problems can be solved by startups.

The event will feature a variety of programs including opening and closing ceremonies, LP Summit and VC Forum, Open Innovation with large corporations, Scaleup Showcase, an IR pitching event, FLY ASIA Awards (a startup competition), conferences with keynote speeches and sessions on major trends in the startup ecosystem, and 1:1 meetups..

One of the main events, the FLY ASIA Awards, an innovative startup competition with the purpose of networking in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, is a program to discover promising Asian startups and support their global expansion through cross-regional business cooperation network opportunities and mutual cooperation. Applications will be accepted from participating companies until August 22 at 18:00.

*Application: Click the AWARDS tab on the top of the FLY ASIA 2023 official website (WWW.FLY-ASIA.ORG)

There are three categories, Fly Awards, Busan Initiative Awards, and CINE Fly Awards, and only participants can only apply for one category. CINE Fly Awards is a new category this year and is related to the movie and video content industry.

50 startups will be selected for the final round during the event. 10 finalists will receive a total of $180,000 in cash prizes and be matched with local and international investors to support their further growth.

More information about FLY ASIA Awards, please visit the official websites of Busan Technopark and FLY ASIA 2023.

FLY ASIA 2023, the second edition of the Asian startup expo, will be an opportunity to take a step closer to Busan, Asia's startup center.

