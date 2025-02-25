PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: Focally, India's Leading smart eyewear technology company, is revolutionizing the eyewear industry with Spectunes, the First-of-its-Kind Smart Eyewear featuring Swappable Frames smart Glasses and an unprecedented 16.7M Color Customization for Shades. More than just a gadget, Spectunes is Next-Gen wearable tech that seamlessly blends style, convenience, and cutting-edge AI assistance. Now, the user can match their eyewear according to their mood, outfit, or occasion with a simple switch.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life, Spectunes Smart Glasses combine cutting-edge innovation with everyday functionality. Whether for professionals, travelers, or tech enthusiasts, these Next-Gen Wearable Tech glasses ensure a superior blend of fashion and intelligence.The swappable frame design lets its user change styles effortlessly, ensuring their eyewear always matches their vibe.

"At Focally, we are committed to merging fashion with technology to create truly innovative products. Spectunes isn't just smart eyewear--it's a lifestyle revolution. With industry-first swappable frames, 16.7M customizable shades, and seamless voice assistant support, we have already made significant strides in the smart eyewear space. Now, We're stepping it up a notch by making Spectunes the most customizable smart glass in India." said Sagar Madliyavar, CEO of Focally.

Supported with voice assistance, Open-Ear Audio Smart Glass technology, and an intuitive Smart Touch Control Glasses interface, Spectunes is designed for everyday convenience. Whether you're answering calls, listening to music, or accessing voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, Spectunes keeps you connected--hands-free.

Co-founder Anish Mallappa added, "We wanted Spectunes to be a reflection of the wearer's personality. From ultra-lightweight design to open-ear audio, every feature is built to enhance daily interactions without compromising comfort or style of our customers.Spectunes are proof that smart eyewear can be stylish, practical, and adapting to the unique needs of every individual."

Key Features of Spectunes

* Swappable Frames- The first-ever smart glasses with interchangeable frames, allowing users to switch styles effortlessly.* AI Voice Assistance - Supports Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant for seamless hands-free control.* Smart Touch Control Glasses - Easy-to-use controls for calls, music, and navigation without touching your phone.* 16.7M Color Customization for Shades - Express yourself with millions of color choices to match your style or mood.* Ultra-Lightweight Smart Eyewear (Less than 45g) - Designed for all-day comfort, making it perfect for work, travel, or casual wear.* Wireless-Enabled Smart Glasses - Ensures smooth pairing with various devices for a hassle-free experience.* 8-Hour Battery Backup - Long-lasting performance to keep up with your daily routine.* Sleekest Smart Glass Design - A perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and modern aesthetics for a stylish, comfortable, and high-performance experience for everyday mood.* Beamforming Open- Ear Audio Smartglass - Experience enhanced audio clarity with directional sound while staying aware of your surroundings.

For more details and to purchase Spectunes, visit focally.in

About Focally

Focally is an innovative technology company dedicated to redefining wearable experiences by supported AI, AR, and smart technology into everyday accessories. With a strong emphasis on design, functionality, and user experience, Focally continues to push the boundaries of fashion-forward tech solutions that enhance connectivity, convenience, and lifestyle integration.

