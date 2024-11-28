PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited.(NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Key Ratios As On Half Year Ended 30th Sept

Other Key Highlights:

* Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

* Retail Lighting: Rs 40.24 Cr

* Home Lighting: Rs 4.89 Cr

* Infrastructure: Rs 0.09 Cr

* Railways: Rs 0.15 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "Our H1 FY25 results highlight a greater focus on new products, with stable revenues and ongoing product expansion at Focus Lighting & Fixtures. The recent launch of our 'Trix Landscape Lighting Range' marks a strategic move to expand our TRIX brand into the outdoor lighting market, catering to residential and hospitality sectors. This new range of landscape luminaires not only broadens our product portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to high-quality, technologically advanced lighting solutions that enhance both aesthetic appeal and performance. Our entry into the trade market is expected to gain significant traction going forward.

The initiatives in product diversification, entry into the trade market, and new product launches are expected to drive sustainable growth. As we move forward, we remain committed to leveraging our deep understanding of lighting technology to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Q2 FY25 Result Highlights of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited

