New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, with discussions covering the strong India-US economic and technology partnership, besides ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. Discussions covered the strong India-U.S. economic and technology partnership, ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Ranveer Singh's Spy Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

In yet another push towards the India-US bilateral engagement, the new US Deputy Ambassador for Trade, Rick Switzer, is in India to meet with senior officials in the government of India. Notably, several rounds of discussions have already taken place between both sides already.

Meanwhile, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, stating that discussions are "progressing well" towards a bilateral trade agreement.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' OTT Release Date: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar? Here's What We Know.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Rajasthani Pravasi Divas here, Goyal said a US trade delegation has been in India since Tuesday and talks have been advancing positively. "All agreements have many diversified angles. Many dots have been connected," the minister said.

Earlier, on November 28, the Commerce Secretary expressed confidence at the FICCI Annual General Meeting, stating, "I think our expectations....we are very optimistic and very hopeful that we should find a solution within this calendar year."

The talks have progressed substantially, though the original target of completing the first tranche by fall 2025 was delayed due to new developments in US trade policy, including tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

India has already signed 14 Free Trade Agreements and six Preferential Trade Agreements with trading partners and is currently negotiating FTAs with several countries, including the European Union.

The road to the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) has been complicated by US tariff measures, with President Trump imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, followed by another 25% increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil as part of reciprocal tariffs on countries where the US faces trade deficits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)