ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, who won the National Award for 'Pushpa', spent all of four minutes and 30 seconds to come up with the film's superhit song 'Srivalli'. But it took lyricist Raqueeb Alam a lot more time to find the words to translate the song and make it the mega-hit that it is in Hindi.

Also Read | Farrey Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Alizeh Agnihotri's College Drama!.

In the inaugural episode of the music series 'Behind the Beats' by Filmy, the makers of 'Srivalli' break down each step that went into making of the chartbuster tune starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana. The 12-minute episode sees DSP and Alam share the joys and challenges, highs and lows encountered while bringing this sensational song to life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC4epd19cFE

Also Read | GPay Users Beware! Google Cautions People Over Use of These Apps While Using Google Pay; Here’s Why.

A bi-monthly YouTube series, 'Behind the Beats' by Filmy - the entertainment channel of NEWJ - takes viewers on an extraordinary journey behind the scenes of timeless songs, exploring the creative process and the untold stories of the music industry's brilliant minds. Upcoming episodes featuring exclusive interviews with composers, singers, lyricists and choreographers will see the Filmy team unravel the magic behind the making of iconic songs like Kumar Sanu's 'Dheere Dheere' and 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Filmy is a one-stop destination for all things entertainment. From exclusive interviews to behind the scenes, celebrity spotting to the latest in pop-culture, the entertainment channel by NEWJ has it all.

Backed by Reliance-Jio, NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) was founded in 2018 by Shalabh Upadhyay, Anshuman Sarda and Kunal Chaudhary on the mantra 'Stories of India, by India, for India'. India's largest social-first publisher, NEWJ offers credible news in 13 languages and has a daily reach of over 70 million with over 1 billion views per month. The video-only publisher with a #BharatFirst-focus, is committed to playing an instrumental role in building a 'Digital India' through impactful and India-centric storytelling. NEWJ has also expanded to offer 360-degree creative digital solutions to brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)