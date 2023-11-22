Mumbai, November 22: GPay actively tries to provide the best services to its users. Currently, it is one of the top 5 UPI payment apps in India. Google Pay offers a simple UPI payment interface that helps customers to do transactions with people and businesses efficiently. According to reports, India is one of the biggest markets, with millions of people using Google Pay regularly.

Google reportedly said that it uses the best AI and fraud prevention technology to provide to identify any suspicious transactions happening in real time. Google ensures users get the best services from its payment app to safely do multiple transactions without worrying about technical and security issues. It is also important for the people to avoid making some mistakes themselves. Google has shared instructions for people to "not do" on its website. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing on ‘Request Review’ Feature for Suspended WhatsApp Channels.

Which Apps Google Does Not Want You To Use?

Google said to use its Google Pay by closing all the apps on the screen during their transactions. The company also warned to avoid using screen-sharing apps that allow users to share the device's screen with others. The screen-sharing, whether used on devices like smartphones, tablets, or even computers, takes control of the screen and can access the smartphone or device. Some popular screen-sharing apps are TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and Screen Share.

Why You Should Not Use Screen-Sharing Apps:

Screen-sharing apps take control of your behalf and interact with your screen. The fraudsters can use such apps to remotely control your device's screen and make transactions from your account. They can easily access the ATM, debit card and credit card details added to your device. With these screen-sharing apps, they can easily check the OTP on the device to validate the transactions they make. 'We Are So Back': Greg Brockman Shares Selfie With Staff as He Returns to OpenAI.

What to do if you regularly use screen-sharing apps?

According to reports, Google warned users not to download, install and use such third-party apps, even for personal or professional reasons. If you use the screen-sharing apps regularly, you must ensure that the app stays closed while using the Google Pay application. According to a Times of India report, Google warned, "If someone posed as a Google Pay representative and instructed you to download these apps, uninstall and delete them immediately. You can also report this issue to Google Pay. "

