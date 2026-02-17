VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: India's manufacturing and packaging ecosystem is entering a new era defined by digital compliance, traceability, and structured regulatory enforcement. As government mandates expand across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, agrochemicals, food processing, extrusion, and industrial manufacturing, Coding and Marking technologies are evolving from basic statutory requirements into strategic infrastructure for national supply chain transparency. The increasing integration of data into product-level markings is reshaping how businesses manage accountability, authenticity and consumer trust.

Also Read | UFAWALLET ??? 10 ??????? UFA ??? ???-??? ?????? True Wallet.

Commenting on this structural transformation, Mr. Pulin Vaidhya, Chairman & Managing Director of Aztec Fluids & Machinery Limited, stated that, "Coding & Marking, today is no longer limited to printing MRP, batch numbers, or expiry dates, it has become the foundation of a product's digital identity. With serialization, QR-based validation, and track & trace systems gaining momentum, every mark on a product now represents a layer of embedded intelligence that supports compliance, recall management, anti-counterfeiting measures, and real-time supply chain monitoring.

The convergence of regulatory mandates, Industry 4.0 adoption, and growing consumer awareness is accelerating the need for ERP-integrated and cloud-enabled coding ecosystems. Metadata is increasingly serving as a powerful enforcement and verification tool, enabling brands and authorities to authenticate products across the value chain. As India positions itself as a preferred global manufacturing destination under the "China + 1" strategy, scalable and regulation-ready coding infrastructure will become indispensable for sustainable growth.

Also Read | ??? 10 ?????? ?????????????? ??????????? ??????? ?????????????? ??????? 2026.

Every businesses must proactively invest in technologically advanced marking systems rather than treating compliance as a reactive obligation. The future of industrial competitiveness will depend not only on production scale but on the ability to create secure, intelligent, and traceable digital footprints on every unit manufactured, ensuring that each product carries not just ink, but verifiable data integrity."

Mr. Devraj Pandya, Group CFO further stated, "The organized industrial coding and marking market in India is estimated at around ₹1,500 crore and continues to expand steadily, driven by regulatory compliance, growth in packaged consumption, and increasing digitization across manufacturing sectors. Within this landscape, Aztec currently holds an estimated 7-10% presence in the organized segment and is focused on doubling this participation over the next three years through capacity expansion, deeper institutional penetration, and stronger recurring consumables revenue.

From a financial perspective, our readiness for this growth phase is supported by improving operating scale, disciplined capital allocation, and ongoing investments in R&D, manufacturing capability, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives strengthen technology ownership, support margin resilience, and enable scalable execution as demand accelerates. With healthy order visibility, strong industry tailwinds, and a balanced investment approach, we believe Aztec is well positioned to convert sector growth into sustained financial performance and higher market share."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)