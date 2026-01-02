New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2: With digestive disorders emerging as one of the most common yet under-addressed health concerns in India, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, announced the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences, a specialised clinical initiative focused on coordinated, evidence-based care for gastrointestinal and liver diseases, alongside preventive and lifestyle-oriented interventions.

Digestive health issues affect a significant proportion of the Indian population. According to a nationwide survey, nearly 7 in 10 urban Indians (around 70%) experience digestive problems such as acidity, bloating, constipation or indigestion on a regular basis, yet many delay medical consultation until symptoms become severe.

Further studies indicate that over 56% of Indian households report multiple digestive complaints, highlighting the widespread nature of gastrointestinal distress across age groups.

Medical experts attribute this growing burden to changing dietary patterns, high consumption of ultra-processed foods, irregular meal timings, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyles and inadequate sleep. Alarmingly, clinicians are also observing a rise in digestive disorders among younger adults and adolescents, including functional bowel disorders and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences has been established to respond to these trends through a multidisciplinary clinical framework that integrates medical gastroenterology, advanced endoscopy, surgical gastroenterology and hepatology, supported by preventive care, nutritional guidance and patient education.

Speaking on the institute's vision, Dr. Pandurangan Basumani, Senior Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist and Director, Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences, said, "Digestive disorders are no longer isolated clinical problems, they reflect broader lifestyle and public health challenges. Our focus is on building a system that prioritises early diagnosis, evidence-based intervention and long-term disease management. The Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences is designed to deliver structured, coordinated care that addresses both the medical and lifestyle dimensions of digestive health."

India also carries a significant burden of chronic liver disease. A recent study highlights that liver diseases contribute substantially to morbidity and mortality, with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affecting up to 25-30% of urban Indian adults, often linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Commenting on changing disease patterns, Dr. T. K. Anand, Senior Consultant - Gastroenterologist and Endoscopist, Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani, said, "We are increasingly seeing gastrointestinal conditions present at younger ages, driven by lifestyle stressors and delayed care. Effective digestive healthcare today must go beyond symptom relief and focus on sustained lifestyle modification, preventive screening and timely intervention."

In addition to clinical services, the institute will actively promote digestive wellness through awareness initiatives focusing on balanced nutrition, adequate fibre intake, hydration, stress management and sleep hygiene - key factors known to influence gut health outcomes.

Reinforcing Kauvery Hospital's commitment to specialised, patient-centric care, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, "The Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences reflects our continued investment in centres of excellence that respond to real-world health challenges. By combining clinical expertise with preventive care, we aim to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients living with digestive disorders."

With the launch of the Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani strengthens its role in addressing one of India's most prevalent yet often overlooked health concerns through structured, ethical and evidence-driven care.

