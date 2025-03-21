HT Syndication

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21: The journey of Dr. Akram Ahmad, a medical researcher, influential educator, and visionary EdTech entrepreneur, is featured on the highly anticipated third season of Brands of Tomorrow, premiering exclusively on JioHotstar. The episode will showcase Dr. Ahmad's remarkable journey from humble beginnings in rural India to founding Academically Global -a groundbreaking platform that has empowered thousands of healthcare professionals from over 77 countries to build successful careers across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, UK, USA, The Gulf Countries, and more.

Born in a small village, Sahaswan in Uttar Pradesh, India, Dr. Ahmad overcame obstacles like language barriers and financial constraints to pursue his academic dreams. His adamant determination led him to the University of Sydney, where he earned his PhD and gained insights that helped shape his entrepreneurial mission and vision as a global healthcare leader.

Drawing from his personal struggles navigating international education and employment pathways, Dr. Ahmad identified critical gaps in the licensure and registration system for healthcare professionals like doctors, dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, nurses and allied healthcare professionals seeking global opportunities. This firsthand experience became the catalyst for creating Academically Global, a distinctive and comprehensive solution that has transformed the landscape of international mobility for healthcare students and professionals.

Academically Global stands apart as a pioneering, 360-degree ecosystem tackling the multifaceted challenges healthcare professionals face when pursuing international careers. It is a one stop solution for healthcare professionals aspiring to study, work and gain permanent residency in the country of their dreams. The platform seamlessly integrates three powerful components where:

* Educafic: Specializes in study abroad and educational opportunities overseas.

* Academically: Provides licensure exam preparation and specialized guidance on global migration pathways

* Jobslly: Delivers end-to-end job placement services and expert assistance with permanent residency

This holistic approach has proven to be extremely effective, helping thousands of health professionals successfully transition to fulfilling careers abroad with confidence and clarity.

"Being featured on Brands of Tomorrow is both humbling and exciting," said Dr. Ahmad. "My journey reflects the power of perseverance and faith in the face of odds. From struggling with English as a student to building a global EdTech platform that transforms lives, every challenge has strengthened my resolve to make global opportunities accessible to all. If my story inspires even one healthcare professional to pursue their international aspirations, I'll consider it a success."

Dr. Ahmad is a distinguished medical researcher, educator, and entrepreneur based in Sydney, Australia. Combining extensive research expertise with educational innovation, he has published over 110 research papers in prestigious journals like the Lancet while dedicating his career to breaking down geographical barriers for healthcare professionals.

Brands of Tomorrow is a prestigious documentary series showcasing visionary entrepreneurs and innovative companies poised to shape the future of their industries. The program highlights businesses that combine purpose with profit and leaders who are redefining success through innovation, sustainability, and social impact. The episode featuring Dr. Ahmad's inspirational story, innovative business model, and far-reaching impact on global healthcare mobility is available on JioHotstar.

