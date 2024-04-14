New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has advised food service establishments to adhere and display calorific value, allergen, nutritional information in foods they serve as per mandated rules.

After receiving representation regarding misinterpretation of display of information, it has written to commissioners of food safety across the states.

As per rules, a licence holder having food outlets at 10 or more locations shall mention the calorific value against the food items displayed on the menu cards or boards or booklets.

They shall also mention the information relating to food allergens and logo for veg or non-veg against the food items displayed on the menu cards or boards

Also, they shall provide nutritional information, For e-commerce food business operators, they shall get the above mentioned information from respective Food Business Operators and provide on their website wherever applicable. (ANI)

