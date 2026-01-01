VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: The Future and Beyond Conference 2025 brought together leading professionals from the education and HR sectors for a transformative day of dialogue, discovery, and collaboration. Organized by the Victor Manickam Knowledge Group (VMKG) in association with the Victor Manickam Foundation, and supported by lead sponsor Trox Creations alongside associate sponsors Neelam Appliances and Syscon Wires, the conference focused on a pressing challenge: bridging the gap between corporate expectations and the real-world concerns TPOs face in preparing students for the workforce.

At the heart of the event was a fundamental question: how do we prepare students not just for jobs, but for creating meaningful value in the world? TPOs and HR leaders came together to address the disconnect that currently affects student futures, emphasizing the shared responsibility of education professionals in shaping the next generation.

The conference featured four dynamic panel discussions that challenged conventional thinking. Industry leaders debated the evolution from job seekers to value creators, questioned whether degrees truly define workplace readiness, explored how AI will reshape work and leadership, and reimagined what success means when human connection is at the center. These conversations highlighted that traditional metrics such as marks and credentials are no longer sufficient to measure true professional readiness.

Victor Manickam, Founder and Chairman of VMKG, shared his vision of Nation Building through Human Design Education, underscoring that knowledge--not just material resources--is the lasting gift we can offer society. VMKG team members also shared compelling real-life transformation stories, illustrating journeys from surviving to contributing, expressing, creating, and empowering. These narratives emphasized that understanding students holistically--across physical, emotional, and mental dimensions--fosters genuine readiness for the future.

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of the Victor Manickam Foundation's 12-week internship program, a comprehensive initiative designed to develop students into global contributors. This program, along with VMKG's assessment tools and development frameworks, provides TPOs with practical support to truly know their students and prepare them to meet corporate expectations. It serves as a bridge that goes beyond traditional academics, offering a roadmap for holistic student development.

The conference concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to education and student development, along with the announcement of the upcoming CHRO Conference 2026, scheduled for 24 February 2026. Future and Beyond 2025 was more than an event--it was a commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry, and to building a future where every student is equipped not just to survive, but to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

