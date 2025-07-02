Future is AI: IIBM Institute Launches Vision 2026 to Build India's Next Generation of AI-Driven Business Leaders

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2: As artificial intelligence reshapes global industries, the IIBM Institute of Business Management has officially launched Vision 2026, a future-forward initiative to cultivate ethical, inclusive, and globally capable AI-driven leaders.

Vision 2026 introduces two flagship programs--Executive MBA in Generative AI and Doctorate (DBA) in AI-Driven Strategic Leadership--developed in partnership with leading European institutions. These 100% online programs aim to produce forward-thinking professionals equipped to manage the complex intersection of AI, ethics, and business strategy.

The future of leadership is not just about using AI -- it's about using it wisely," said Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute.

"With Vision 2026, we aim to prepare professionals who are technically strong, ethically grounded, and capable of making decisions that balance business growth with societal good."

Vision 2026 is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers seeking to expand their global footprint without interrupting their careers. The program emphasizes ethical leadership, global relevance, and direct access to cutting-edge thought leadership.

To foster continuous learning and engagement, IIBM will host an ongoing series of international webinars, expert-led seminars, and global roundtables, giving learners direct exposure to AI pioneers, policymakers, and academic thought leaders from across the world.

We're creating more than just academic programs--we're creating a global leadership experience," said Vidhi Maheshwari, International Academic Head of IIBM Institute.

"Through real-time engagement with top experts, learners develop the confidence, clarity, and conscience needed to shape the future of AI in business and society."

The initiative especially targets professionals from emerging regions, enabling access to high-quality, globally respected AI education without the need to migrate or leave their communities behind.

With the world expected to see millions of AI-driven roles by 2026, Vision 2026 serves as a launchpad for those ready to lead AI with a global mindset and ethical purpose.---

About IIBM Institute

The IIBM Institute of Business Management is one of India's leading institutions for executive and online education. With a mission rooted in access, integrity, and excellence, IIBM partners with global academic leaders to empower professionals with education that is future-ready and value-driven.

