Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Taking their mission of producing Olympics medallists ahead, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) and leading guns manufacturer, Walther, announced their support for Paris Games quota winner shooters on Tuesday.

Walther, through the GNSPF, gave high-end rifles to 10m air rifle quota winner Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh along with Paralympics quota hopeful Swaroop Unhalkar at an event at Hotel Ramee Grand on Tuesday.

The support is part of GNSPF's flagship programme of supporting athletes for the Olympic Games. Walther, who has been supporting GNSPF for many years, showed their faith in the foundation's initiative, yet again.

The press conference was addressed by London Games bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang, who is also Co-Founder of Gun for Glory Shooting Academy and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Gagan Narang was joined by Bernhard Knobel, CEO - Carl Walther GmbH, Germany.

"It is a moment of pride and satisfaction to see a company like Walther living the same dream as us. I personally have used Walther to win medals at every possible level. To see the legendary company coming to support us in our endeavour to help other Indian shooters win medals at the Olympics is really a big motivation for all of us," Narang said.

"Walther always ensures quality and trust. Their rifles are technically superior and technologically advance, and I really wish that the rifles that are being given to the Paris quota holders will help them to win not just their place in the final team, but also clinch gold medals in their respective events at the Paris Games," Narang said.

"Our association with India and Indian shooters goes back a long way. We, along with the GNSPF, want to see Indian shooters do well at every competition they participate in. It is our honour that top Indian shooters trust in Walther rifles and are doing so well at the international level. India is a huge country with thousands of talented shooting athletes and Walther is the leading guns manufacturer in the world, so together, we can create many new champions," said Bernhard Knobel, CEO - Carl Walther GmbH, Germany.

Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation's Gun For Glory Shooting Academy

In the dynamic arena of sports, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) stands tall as a beacon of excellence, fuelled by the visionary leadership of Padmashree Awardee, Olympic Medallist, and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association, Gagan Narang, alongside Pawan Singh, Joint Secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) & Judges Committee Member of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

GNSPF's biggest achievement, the Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, the largest academy of its kind in shooting sports, it not only serves as a training ground but also as a testament to the foundation's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering the spirit of sportsmanship.

The foundation's dedication to identifying and nurturing budding talent within the country received national acclaim in 2019 when it was bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar Award. This accolade stands as a testament to GNSPF's pivotal role in shaping the future of sports in India.

Since its inception, GNSPF has been a breeding ground for champions, producing an 8 Olympians, 4 Arjuna Awardees, and accumulating over 300 International Medals. The foundation has notched more than 1000 national medals, carving a legacy of sporting excellence.

GNSPF's commitment to democratizing access to world-class training has led to the establishment of 11 Gun For Glory Shooting Academies across 7 states in India. This expansive network ensures that the seeds of talent are sown far and wide, reaching every corner of the nation.

The foundation's flagship initiative, 'Project Leap,' executed in collaboration with Olympic Gold Quest since 2017, is a program designed to drive selected shooting athletes to the peak of their potential. Offering 100% training scholarships and guidance from world-class foreign coaches, the program has transformed the lives of 180+ athletes, producing Olympians, Deaflympic Gold Medalist, a World Record Holder, and accumulating over 120 International Medals and 300+ National Medals.

In Project Leap program, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation is privileged to have Peter Sidi from Hungary, an eminent figure in the world of shooting sports. Serving as the current High Performance Rifle Coach, Sidi, a five-time Olympian and former world champion, brings a wealth of experience and unparalleled expertise to the program. His dedication to nurturing the next generation of shooting athletes resonates with the foundation's commitment to excellence.

In a decade of unwavering dedication, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation has not only shaped champions but has also etched its name in the books of Indian sports history as a catalyst for transformative change and unparalleled sporting glory.

Walther at Gun For Glory Shooting Academy

Walther has been a steadfast pillar of support for Gun For Glory, generously providing world-class rifles to the academy's shooters. This significant partnership was notably highlighted in 2016 when Gagan Narang, in preparation for the Rio Olympics, received a technologically advanced gun from Walther. The commitment continued as Walther extended this support to elite Indian shooter and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, as well as to the accomplished para shooter and Paralympian Swaroop Unhalkar. This generous gesture underscores Walther's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering excellence within the Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, solidifying their ongoing commitment to the development of promising Indian shooters.

Walther's contribution in bringing glory through Indian shooters

Celebrating three decades of excellence, Indian shooters have consistently chosen Walther Guns as their trusted companions on the journey to the pinnacle of success. With unwavering trust and unparalleled performance, Walther has become synonymous with precision and victory in the world of shooting.

The remarkable achievements of Indian shooters on the international stage stand as a testament to the reliability and superiority of Walther Guns. The historic Gold Medal secured by Abhinav Bindra at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the Bronze Medal clinched by Gagan Narang at the 2012 London Olympics have etched their names in the records of shooting history, and these remarkable feats were made possible through the precision and cutting-edge technology of Walther Rifles.

The symbiotic relationship between Indian shooters and Walther Guns goes beyond the realm of mere equipment; it represents a partnership built on trust, dedication, and a shared commitment to excellence. As the shooting community in India and around the world continues to trust Walther for training and competing at the highest level, the legacy of success and triumph associated with these iconic firearms only continues to grow.

Indian Shooters Glory using Walther Guns is as follows:

Olympics

1. Abhinav Bindra - Gold Medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics

2. Gagan Narang - Bronze Medal at 2012 London Olympics

Paralympics

1. Avani Lekhra - Gold and Bronze Medal at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Deaflympics

1. Dhanush Srikanth - Two Gold Medals at 2021 Caxias do sul Deaflympics

World Championships

Indian rifle shooters have won 7 World Championship medals at the World Championships and all were achieved using Walther Guns.

1. Abhinav Bindra - Gold Medal at 2006 ISSF World Championship, Zagreb

2. Gagan Narang - Bronze Medal at 2010 ISSF World Championship, Munich

3. Tejaswini Sawant - Gold Medal at 2010 ISSF World Championship, Munich

4. Anjum Moudgil - Silver Medal at 2018 ISSF World Championship, Changwon

5. Rudrankksh Patil - Gold Medal at 2022 ISSF World Championship, Cairo

6. Mehuli Ghosh - Bronze Medal at 2023 ISSF World Championship, Baku

7. Akhil Sheron - Bronze Medal at 2023 ISSF World Championship, Baku

World Record

1. Gagan Narang - Total 703.5 - 10m Air Rifle Men at 2008 ISSF World Cup Final, Bangkok

2. Rudrankksh Patil - Qualification 633.9 - 10m Air Rifle Men at 2022 ISSF World Championship, Cairo

3. Sif Kaur Samra - Final 469.6 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women at 2023 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

4. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran - Team Score 1769 - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Team at 2023 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

5. Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Team Score 1893.7 - 10m Air Rifle Men's Team at 2023 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou

6. Apurvi Chandela - Final 252.9 - 10m Air Rifle Women - 2019 ISSF World Cup Final, New Delhi

7. Dhanush Srikanth, Paarth Makhija and Rajpreet Singh - Team 1886.9 - 10m Air Rifle Men Junior Team at 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship, Lima

8. Elevenil Valarivan - Qualification 631.4 - 10m Air Rifle Women Junior at 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup, Sydney

Olympic Record

1. Abhinav Bindra - Qualification 597 - 10m Air Rifle Men at 2004 Athens Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympic Quota Winners

All these athletes won the Olympic Quota with Walther Guns.

1. Rudrankksh Patil - 10m Air Rifle Men at 2022 ISSF World Championship, Cairo

2. Arjuna Babuta - 10m Air Rifle Men at 2023 Asian Championship, Changwon

3. Mehuli Ghosh - 10m Air Rifle Women at 2023 ISSF World Championship, Baku

4. Tilottama Sen - 10m Air Rifle Women at 2023 Asian Championship, Changwon

5. Swapnil Kusale - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men at 2022 ISSF World Championship, Cairo

6. Akhil Sheron - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men at 2023 ISSF World Championship, Baku

7. Sift Kaur Samra - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women at 2023 ISSF World Championship, Baku

8. Shriyanka Sadangi - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women at 2023 Asian Championship, Changwon

