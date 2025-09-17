VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Genovation Technological Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering deep-tech startup, who has developed the subcontinent's first cost-effective, Privacy First AI proprietary platform, today announced the successful close of its pre-seed funding round, raising $150,000 at a $6 million valuation. The round included participation from six individual investors and one foreign institutional investor, reflecting strong confidence in the company's vision and growth potential.

The funds will be used to enhance product development, scale the team, expand market presence and invest in R&D, enabling Genovation to deliver cutting-edge Agentic AI solutions that transform industries, improve efficiencies, and drive better decision-making.

"This funding is not just a financial milestone - it's a validation of our belief that AI, when built responsibly and deployed intelligently, has the power to reshape the way the world operates. Our existing platform, Mentis, is the subcontinent's first cost-effective, Made-in-India Agentic AI platform, where we have proved that cutting-edge technology doesn't have to come at Silicon Valley prices. We have successfully delivered solutions for a number of enterprises across industries at 15x lower rates than global players. With the backing of our investors and the strength of our team, we are ready to lead the next wave of deep-tech innovation from India to the world," said Anurita Das, Founder & CEO of Genovation.

Founded in 2021, the company is committed to solving the world's most complex challenges through responsible, explainable, and high-impact AI systems - from factory floors to defence control rooms, from clinical environments to enterprise data centres.

Its flagship product, Mentis, is powered by Agentic AI, a next-generation evolution of Generative AI - capable of operating seamlessly across cloud, on-premise, and fully offline environments, eliminating the need for external APIs and ensuring data privacy. Mentis is designed to interpret natural language queries with high precision, offering citation-backed results, downloadable reports, and access to source code for transparency and auditability. It delivers not only data but actionable insights through trend analysis and visual reports, making it a true decision-support tool.

With a lean, cost-efficient business model and a commitment to building secure, scalable, and ethically aligned AI systems, Genovation is positioned to be a catalyst for transformation in the global AI landscape.

About Genovation Solutions:

Genovation (Genovation Technological Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) is a deep-tech company founded in 2021 by AI expert and entrepreneur Anurita Das, who started her career at NASA. The company engineers human-first, autonomous AI systems designed for high-stakes, complex environments across sectors such as defence, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. Its flagship platform, Mentis, is the subcontinent's first cost-effective, Made-in-India Agentic AI solution, offering enterprises 15x lower costs than OpenAI or Claude, while ensuring complete data privacy through cloud, on-premise, and offline deployments. With original IP (including two pending patents), acceptance into NVIDIA's Inception accelerator, and a strong focus on explainable and secure AI, Genovation is poised to revolutionize industries through responsible, scalable, and next-generation innovation.

