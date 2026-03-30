Geri Care opens its 12th centre in India with New Skilled Nursing Facility for Senior Citizens in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: With India's senior population projected to cross 180 million and set to double over the next two decades, the need for specialised, geriatrician-led eldercare is becoming increasingly critical. Addressing this gap, Geri Care, India's leading integrated geriatric healthcare provider, today announced the inauguration of its newest Skilled Nursing Facility & Clinic for Senior Citizens in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. This marks Geri Care's 12th facility in India and its second centre in Bengaluru, following its Ulsoor facility.

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Conveying his wishes on the launch of the centre, Sri. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, said, "As our cities grow and demographics shift, the need for structured, specialised eldercare is becoming increasingly important. Institutions like Geri Care play a vital role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem for our senior citizens. Facilities such as these will be critical in ensuring that elders receive continuous, dignified care closer to their homes and communities."

"Eldercare is not just a medical need, but a societal responsibility. Institutions like Geri Care ensure our seniors receive the specialised, compassionate care they truly deserve, in the hands of expert geriatricians. Bengaluru needs more such initiatives," said Sri. Harsh Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, while inaugurating the facility in the presence of senior medical professionals and community members.

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Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & Managing Director, Geri Care, added, "Bengaluru has rapidly emerged as a city with a large and growing senior population, both long-time residents and elders of migrant families. With Sarjapur, we are deepening our commitment to the city by bringing a geriatrician-led, continuum-of-care model closer to where families live today. Our goal is to address the missing middle in eldercare, between hospital and home--through integrated, clinically anchored care that supports seniors across every stage of ageing."

Located at Haralur Main Road, Sarjapur, the 120+ bed centre brings Geri Care's geriatrician-led, multidisciplinary model to one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential corridors. The facility integrates a Skilled Nursing Facility with a Senior Citizens Clinic that serves as the central access point, offering consultations with geriatricians and visiting specialists, routine check-ups, adult vaccinations, and chronic disease management.

The centre offers specialised physiotherapy and rehabilitation for seniors, along with Assisted Living, Memory Clinic, Post-Surgery and Post-Hospitalisation Care, Respite Care, and Palliative Care and a Senior Citizens Day Clinic. A key highlight is Geri Care's pioneering Dialysis Daycare and Stay-care model, the first in India, designed for seniors requiring ongoing dialysis in a clinically supervised, elder-centric environment.

At its core is Geri Care's Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) model, bridging the gap between hospital and home by providing continuous medical supervision, structured recovery, and long-term care through a clinically managed, geriatrician-led approach.

The Sarjapur centre is also envisioned as a community hub for senior citizens, hosting awareness programs, preventive health initiatives, and engagement activities for elders and their families.

With a growing presence across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, Geri Care continues to build a 360-degree, geriatrician-led ecosystem spanning hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and home care-- anchored in dignity, continuity, and quality of care.

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