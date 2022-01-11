New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/GIPR): Dieting and exercise have become the bedrock of most people's lives across the world in the aftermath of Coronavirus pandemic.

With that, the role of fitness trainers, dieticians, and lifestyle coaches has rapidly become significant, more than ever before.

Also Read | BTS Members’ Chinese Zodiac Signs: V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope – Know Animal Signs and Personality Traits of the Bangtan Boys According to Chinese Astrology.

Carrying out this duty to keep men and women motivated is no less than an achievement for the trainers, who have to keep themselves up-to-date not just physically, mentally but in an all-round manner.

Ask Dany Martin Paul (DMP), known among his followers as Mr. AlwaysReadyForIt, and he would tell you what it takes to stay an on-the-top certified trainer and fitness enthusiast for 10 long years. For him, there is no substitute to hard work and patience, when it comes to diet and exercise plans. However, at the same time, he also advocates that this journey to achieving health goals shouldn't necessarily be difficult.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out on FA Cup 2021-22 Match Against Aston Villa, Ralf Rangnick Says 'Nothing Serious About His Injury'.

Dany Martin has created a niche for himself in the fitness industry because he creates diet and exercise plans, which are a good balance of creativity, hard work and time. The clients receive customized plans from Dany to maintain a healthy lifestyle but more than the plans, it is Dany's advice that they value the most. The certified trainer and fitness enthusiast shows people how one can stay fit without burning a hole in their pocket.

In addition to that, Dany is also a successful entrepreneur and a social media influencer. His athleisure brand DMP Fitness, for instance, offers "affordable athletic and exercise wear for all, irrespective of the body type." His acumen for business has helped him expand into the international market and made him invaluable as a brand ambassador for several brand collaborations owing to his status as an influencer.

At present, Dany Martin offers online consultation, classes, interaction to this clients and followers who want to join the DMP Team to fitness without the extra baggage!

This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)