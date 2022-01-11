In Astrology, the zodiac Sun Sign describes the centre of our personality, what motivates and drives us, and who we are learning to be. Chinese New Year or Lunar Year is just around the corner. It is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year will take place on Tuesday 1 February 2022. Every new year marks the introduction of another new animal from 12 zodiac animal signs and its attributes from the Chinese zodiac. The 12 animal signs are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each Chinese Zodiac animal is believed to portray certain personality attributes and the Chinese believe these traits are reflected in the people born in that particular zodiac year. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.Year of the Tiger 2022: What the New Year Has in Store for You, Check Out Chinese New Year Horoscope Predictions.

When it comes to BTS, it seems every fan already has their own special bias. When crushing on your favorite septet boy band, you might wonder about the Chinese horoscope sign of your best-loved BTS member. Right? Also, what are the attributes connected with the particular sign according to Chinese astrology? We have listed the animal signs of the bangtan boys according to their year of birth below: Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

1. Jeon Jung Kook (September 1, 1997)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Ox

Personality Traits: Diligent, dependable, strong, and determined

2. V aka Kim Taehyung (December 30, 1995)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Pig

Personality Traits: Compassionate, generous, diligent

3. RM aka Kim Namjoon (September 12, 1994)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dog

Personality Traits: Playful, curious, and sociable

4. Park Ji-min (October 13, 1995)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Pig

Personality Traits: Diligent, warm-hearted, and realistic

5. J-Hope aka Jung Ho-Seok (February 18, 1994)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Dog

Personality Traits: Observant, Loyal, Curious

6. Jin aka Kim Seok-jin ( December 4, 1992)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Monkey

Personality Traits: Mischievousness, curious, and sharp

7. Suga aka Min Yoon-gi ( March 9, 1993)

Chinese Zodiac Sign: Rooster

Personality Traits: Observant, hardworking, courageous

Chinese people believe that a person's horoscope, personality, and love compatibility are closely associated with his/her Chinese zodiac sign. You can also find out your Animal sign, the lucky month of the year, and the luck element according to your birth year. With all this being said, we would like to wish everybody a prosperous and bountiful Chinese New Year ahead!

