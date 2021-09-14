Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, hereby announces its latest offer, wherein salaried applicants who successfully apply for a home loan online through the lender's website get Amazon gift vouchers worth up to Rs. 10,000 free.

Exclusive Offer: Free Amazon Gift Vouchers

Those who apply for a home loan through Bajaj Housing Finance's online home loan application form are eligible for free Amazon gift vouchers.

Only salaried applicants who apply between 27 August, '21 and 15 September, '21, are eligible

Only loans disbursed till 30 October, '21 are eligible

Applicants with a loan amount of Rs. 15 lakh* to Rs. 50 lakh* are eligible for a Rs. 5,000 voucher

Applicants with a loan amount higher than Rs. 50 lakh* are eligible for Rs. 10,000 voucher

Applicants with a loan amount lower than Rs. 15 lakh* do not qualify

Why Apply for a Home Loan with BHFL?

The lender offers an array of features and benefits with all its offerings. Some of the key benefits you can make the most of when applying for a home loan with them are listed below.

1. Competitive Home Loan Interest Rate

Bajaj Housing Finance home loan interest rate is at an all-time low. Applicants can now avail of a home loan interest rate as low as 6.75%*, depending on their eligibility, and pay EMIs as low as Rs. 649/Lakh*.

2. Sizeable Loan Amount and Long Repayment Tenor

Applicants with the required financial profile and credit history can avail of a loan amount of Rs. 5 Cr* or even higher, depending on their eligibility. What's more, they can repay the amount at a pace comfortable for them by choosing a repayment tenor of up to 30 years.

3. Stress-free loan applications

Applying for a home loan with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is easy. All that is required of applicants is that they fill out the application form made available on the website with accurate details. Representatives of the company will get in touch with applicants shortly after form submission to walk them through the next steps.

Applicants can then submit the documents online and coordinate on the next steps virtually. There's no need for them to visit the branch on multiple occasions. The only step that requires a physical meet up is the final one, where the applicant needs to sign the loan agreement and registration formalities.

Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan Eligibility Criteria

Bajaj Housing Finance has simple home loan eligibility criteria, which ensure accessibility. Some of these criteria are:

Applicants should be residing Indian citizens between the ages of 23 and 62

Applicants should be salaried individuals with 3 or more years of work experience

Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan Interest Rate

Bajaj Housing Finance offers home loans starting at 6.75%* p.a., with EMIs as low as Rs. 649/lakh*. With minimal documentation and quick and hassle-free processing, customers can receive sizeable loans to buy or revamp their homes.

Individuals can also decide to transfer their existing home loan to BHFL to make the most of this offer and their other features. The process of transferring the balance amount on a home loan is easy, quick, and hassle-free. One can also avail of a top-up loan up to Rs. 1 Cr* for any other financial needs.

To check the monthly instalments and total interest payable on home loans, customers can use the online home loan EMI calculator.

EMI Calculator

BHFL offers a home loan calculator feature that allows applicants to make informed decisions about their home loans. Applicants can make use of the simple home loan calculator to get error-free results every time. Applicants can also input their details, following the prompts on the calculator, then click on "calculate" to get their results.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited and an HFC that offers customers reliable housing finance services, enabling them to comfortably purchase their dream houses under favourable terms and conditions.

For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in.

