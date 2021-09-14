After leading the three-game T20I series 2-0, South Africa will be looking to clean sweep the series. The 3rd T20I game will be played today at 07.00 pm IST and the game will be played at the Premadasa Stadium. Keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 both teams will be looking to get their combinations right. In the second game, we had the home team getting bundled out 103. The Lankans could not play for the full 20 overs and got bundled out in 18.2 overs. Sri Lanka Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Dasun Shanaka to Lead As SLC Name 15-Member Squad.

It was Quinton de Kock's half-century that took the team to the finish line. The match turned out to be a completely one-sided encounter. Barring Kusal Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksha, were the ones who could not score runs. The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is not quite a good one for batting. The spinners have got a fair amount of assistance during the matches. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 13, 2021 (Tuesday) and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka and they would provide a live telecast of this game.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of Sri Lanka, SL vs SA 3rd T20I 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).