Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India organised an education seminar, "Diamond (April)", for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation, (FICCI, FLO) Kolkata. The members acquired knowledge about Diamond - the birthstone of April. FLO is the women's wing of the FICCI and has 18 chapters across India. More than 20 diamond connoisseurs and buyers of diamond jewellery attended the seminar.

A GIA India representative spoke on the birthstones associated with each month and how those born in April are lucky to call diamond their birthstone. The seminar elaborated on the rich history of diamonds, the 4Cs of Diamond Quality (Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight), various diamond sources and how to care and clean diamond jewellery.

Sheetal Bamalwa, Co-owner of NemichandBamalwa and Sons, Jewellery Group Head at FICCI FLO, Kolkata Chapter, said, "The talk was highly appreciated and members were very impressed with the knowledge shared about Diamond and I would like to thank GIA for conducting such a highly knowledgeable session." Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director - Education and Market Development, GIA India, said, "GIA has continuously ensured the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the values of integrity and professionalism," He added, "I'm thankful to FICCI FLO (Kolkata Chapter) for giving GIA India the opportunity to share knowledge with its members." For press inquiries, please contact Shivprasad Hiremath at shivprasad.hiremath@gia.edu.

