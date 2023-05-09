New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Homegrown smart accessories and home audio brand Gizmore has announced a partnership with Staunch Electronics India to expand its presence in the hearable and wearable categories.

This collaboration, announced on Tuesday, will enable Gizmore to strengthen its market position while giving customers access to latest technology and premium quality products at an affordable price, according to a statement from the company.

With Staunch Electronics India as manufacturing partner, Gizmore is targeting a 5 per cent market share in the hearable and wearable category by the end of this fiscal year.

With this, Gizmore plans to sell 1 million audio devices in 2023-24, with a major focus on the truly wireless earphones category.

The company also said it would introduce 5-6 new wireless earphones in the coming quarter, featuring latest technology such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC).

By combining ANC and ENC at an affordable price, Gizmore said it aims to offer an elevated audio-listening and voice calling experience.

These upcoming earphones will feature longer battery life and comfortable wearing experience, according to the statement.

In addition, Gizmore is also planning to manufacture around half a million smartwatches in the current financial year through its partnership with Staunch Electronics India. The company said its recent partnership with Optiemus Electronics (OEL) will facilitate the manufacturing of the other 1 million smartwatches.

Gizmore's CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Kalirona said, "We are thrilled to partner with Staunch Electronics India to expand our presence in the hearable and wearable categories. The partnership is aligned with vision to create innovative products using state-of-the-art technology, in line with the 'Make in India' initiative."

With this partnership, Gizmore will also focus on online launches by introducing a few exclusive models on leading e-commerce platforms.

"Our partnership with Gizmore represents a significant stride towards establishing India as a prominent player in the global electronics manufacturing landscape. Given the young, aspirational demographic of the country, the hearable and smartwatch category is expected to continue its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future. We are proud to collaborate with Gizmore and play a role in their expansion," said Kartik Agarwal, CEO of Staunch Electronics India. (ANI)

