Business News | Global Hospitality Conclave 2025 Marks 10 Years, Pays Tribute to Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi and Celebrates the Group's 90 Years of Excellence

New Delhi [India], May 20: The 10th Global Hospitality Conclave (GHC), recently held at The Oberoi, New Delhi, is a prestigious and dynamic event in the hospitality industry that has over the last decade, raised the bar of discourse on critical issues impacting the world in general and hospitality in particular.

The Global Hospitality Conclave, steered by the alumni of the erstwhile Oberoi School of Hotel Management (OSHM), now The Oberoi Centre for Learning & Development (OCLD), was started to share and gain knowledge and provide an enviable opportunity to network with the best in business. GHC over the years has grown in representation and credibility into a powerful forum for Oberoi Hotel alumni to celebrate their journey of learning and excellence. It seeks to bring together professionals from different areas of the service and hospitality industry, encouraging interactions and debates. This year, the Global Hospitality Conclave commemorates The Oberoi Group's 90 Years of Excellence in hospitality. It brought together a distinguished gathering of senior leadership of The Oberoi Group, OSHM / OCLD alumni and those who currently hold or have previously held executive roles at The Oberoi Group to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future. Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, commented, "We are privileged to honour 90 years of excellence--an extraordinary journey that began with the vision and passion of our founder, Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi. Through his pioneering spirit and steadfast belief in people, he built a legacy that transformed Indian hospitality. The Global Hospitality Conclave is a fitting tribute to his life and contribution, and it is heartening to see so many members of the Oberoi family come together to celebrate the timeless values that continue to shape our future." Mr. Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group, added, "The 90-year milestone is not just a celebration--it is a moment of gratitude. Gratitude to Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi for his enduring vision, and to all those who have carried that vision forward with integrity and excellence. The Global Hospitality Conclave gives us the opportunity to reflect on our collective journey and to reaffirm our commitment to the principles that define The Oberoi Group: exceptional service, sincere care, and continuous innovation." Sudhir Gupta, GHC Chair and Executive Chairman, TLC Digitech, said, "GHC is a unique initiative that began ten years ago and has over the last decade grown in its prominence as a platform for thought leadership. For the Oberoi alumni--mentored in the values shaped by Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi and Mr PRS Oberoi -- this is more than a celebration. It is a reaffirmation of the alumni's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and service that has served them in the varied fields and positions that they have embarked upon. As The Oberoi Group marks nine decades of timeless hospitality, the alumni honour a legacy that continues to guide, inspire, and define the future of global luxury."

The centre piece at the Conclave was the Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi Memorial Lecture, delivered by Dr. Ashwani Kumar--former Minister of Law and Justice, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Dr Kumar's deep and enduring association with The Oberoi Group lent a unique perspective as he reflected on the life and legacy of Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi--his pioneering spirit, value-driven leadership, and his transformative impact on Indian hospitality. Another powerful tribute came through the session titled "A Legacy Remembered", featuring Bachi Karkaria, renowned journalist and author of Dare to Dream: A Life of Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi. In conversation with Mr. Rajiv Kaul, the session gave rare insights into the life of a legend whose story continues to inspire generations. The Conclave also comprised of stimulating and interesting discussions on India's strategic options in the prevailing scenario by distinguished panellists, Arun Singh, former Ambassador of India to the United States, Indrani Bagchi, CEO, Ananta Centre and Foreign Policy, Commentator, Professor Harsh V Pant, Vice President, Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. The session was moderated by Vice Admiral Anil Chopra, former Navy Commander-in-Chief and commentator on military and strategic affairs. A fireside chat with entrepreneur Viraj Bahl, founder (Veeba, WokTok, Tasty Pixel, Barisco) in conversation with Dilip Puri, Oberoi Alumnus, Founder & Executive Chairman at Indian School of Hospitality, followed by an inspiring discussion on leisure redefined with stalwarts and entrepreneurs in the area of luxury hospitality, Anant Apurv Kumar, Co-Founder, Brij Hotels, Jose T Ramapuram, Director, Evolve Back Resorts, Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, Managing Director, Suryagarh Collection, Sunil Mehta, Chairman, World Wilderness Trust of India and moderated by Udiksha Panshikar, Organising Committee member of GHC. The conclave was also a celebration of Oberoi achievers. A lively session titled The Wider Spectrum moderated by Shyam Mohan, Founder & Chairman, Tier 1 Network Private Limited included Oberoi alumni who have ventured out and achieved great entrepreneurial and corporate success -- Ajay Vij, Senior Country Managing Director, Accenture India, Joe Manavalan, Co-Founder, Licious, Sharad Puri, Hospitality Industry Expert. Organized annually, the objective of the Global Hospitality Conclave is to get the Oberoi Hotels alumni together who are presently employed in different sectors across the world such as banking, aviation, travel, education etc., and go beyond the customary batch reunions by creating a compelling platform of knowledge exchange, experiences and networking opportunities.

