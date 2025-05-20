Shani Pradosh Vrat is an important Hindu occasion that is marked with great devotion across India. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Shani Dev during Pradosh Kaal is said to be very beneficial for devotees. Pradosh fast is observed on the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha of every month, and when this fast falls on Saturday, then it is called Shani Pradosh. In May 2025, Shani Pradosh Vrat falls on Saturday, May 24. According to drikpanchang, the Trayodashi tithi begins at 19:20 pm on May 24 and will end at 15:51 pm on May 25. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Mother’s Day, Buddha Purnima, Vat Savitri Vrat and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Shani Pradosh Vrat fast is considered very auspicious for the worship of Lord Shani and Lord Mahadev. It is said that devotees who observe this fast are blessed with peace, prosperity, and freedom from diseases in life. In this article, let’s know more about Shani Pradosh Vrat 2025 date, timing,s and the significance of the annual event.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2025 Date

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls on Saturday, May 24.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2025 Timings

The Trayodashi tithi begins at 19:20 pm on May 24 and will end at 15:51 pm on May 25.

Shani Pradosh Vrat Rituals

On the day of Shani Pradosh Vrat, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Devotees observe a fast from sunrise to after Pradosh Kaal puja, and special prayers are done during Pradosh Kaal.

On the fasting day, devotees offer milk, bel leaves, dhatura, and flowers to the Shivlinga.

They chant mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya ’ and hymns like Shiv Chalisa or Shani Chalisa are recited, and they seek the blessings of the Lord.

On the Parana day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Lord Shani Dev to bless them with good health and prosperity.

The fast is said to help devotees overcome obstacles, diseases, and debts

Shani Pradosh Vrat Significance

Shani Pradosh Vrat holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shani Dev. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees who observe the Shani Pradosh fast are blessed with peace and prosperity. The fast is also said to reduce the ill effects of Shani Dosh and all the difficulties and obstacles in life are reduced by the grace of Shani Dev.

Devotees should know that worshiping Lord Shiva has special importance in this fast. The Shani Pradosh fast has great significance as it is said to cure the devotees if they are suffering from any health-related problems.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

