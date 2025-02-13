VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: Tramontina, the 113-year-old Brazilian homeware brand that entered Indian retail last year, is strengthening its commitment to the country by establishing India as a key global hub for kitchenware. At the Global Investors Meet Karnataka 2025, the company announced its latest investment--a new manufacturing facility in Hubballi.

To strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, Tramontina has entered into a joint venture with Aequs, an Indian pioneer in contract manufacturing, to set up its Hubballi facility. This plant will cater to Indian consumers and also manufacture 'Made in India' products for global markets.

Eduardo Scomazzon, Chairman of the Board, Tramontina, inaugurated the Hubballi facility earlier this week and expressed his enthusiasm at the Global Investors Meet, "We are both proud and grateful for the support India has shown us on this journey. This is the first time we are setting up a manufacturing unit outside the Americas, marking a major milestone in our journey. Our expertise in creating high-quality, innovative kitchenware, combined with India's manufacturing strength and the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will help establish India as a global hub for Tramontina."

The Hubballi facility will produce a diverse range of cookware, prioritizing safety and durability. It will have an impressive monthly capacity of manufacturing 400,000 - 500,000 products across triply, aluminum, stainless steel, and ceramic-coated cookware, designed to meet the diverse needs of global and local consumers.

Beyond production, this new facility will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region by generating new employment opportunities. "Training is one of our biggest investments. Our team is like family, and we believe in empowering our workforce with the right skills to maintain the highest standards of quality," added Eduardo.

Adding to this, Marcelo Borges, CEO, Tramontina USA said "We spent nearly two years understanding the Indian market, working closely with local teams to develop products that truly fit Indian homes. For us, this is not just about investment; it is about development and long-term commitment to India."

On the retail side, Tramontina has adopted a strong omni-channel strategy in India, spanning general trade, modern retail and e-commerce platforms. In just six months, it has expanded to 1500 retail touchpoints across the country. Aruni Mishra, CEO, Tramontina India, commented, "Our vision is to make Tramontina an integral part of Indian households. We are rapidly scaling our network and aim to reach over 4000 physical touchpoints and be available on all e-commerce platforms in 2025-26."

With a presence in over 120 countries, Tramontina is a household name across Latin America, the US and beyond. The company is now poised to revolutionize kitchenware in India by combining global expertise with local knowledge.

