Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary Natural diamond jewellery brand from the house of Kirtilals, has announced an exciting new consumer campaign titled "Fly to Phuket", blending fine jewellery, creativity, and the promise of an unforgettable international holiday.

As part of the campaign, customers purchasing jewellery from Glow by Kirtilals can participate in an exclusive slogan contest, giving them a chance to win a luxurious couple travel package to Phuket, one of the world's most loved tropical destinations. The campaign celebrates love, self-expression, and the joy of rewarding life's special moments with both sparkle and experiences.

Adding to the excitement, Glow by Kirtilals is offering 20% off on making charges and 26% off on diamond value for a limited period, making it the perfect time for customers to invest in elegant, everyday natural diamond jewellery or meaningful gifts.

The contest invites participants to creatively express themselves through a slogan contest, reflecting the brand's philosophy of modern luxury, emotion, and effortless style. Winners of the Fly to Phuket campaign will be announced at the end of February, with the winning couple set to enjoy a memorable international escape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)