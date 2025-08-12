New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India has stepped up efforts to boost turmeric exports through a government-backed initiative called the SPICED scheme, aimed at improving quality, expanding markets, and strengthening supply chains for the spice.

The programme is being implemented by the Spices Board and was detailed by Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | PD vs EDR Dream11 Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for DPL 2025 21st T20 and Who Will Win Today’s Delhi Premier League Match?.

Under the "Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development" (SPICED) scheme, multiple measures have been rolled out to support turmeric farmers and exporters. These include food safety and quality certification, post-harvest quality upgrades, and training sessions to improve product standards and encourage entrepreneurship," as per a government release.

The scheme also funds quality checks of export consignments to ensure they meet the requirements of importing countries, while facilitating domestic and international buyer-seller meets to connect farmers directly with global markets.

Also Read | Dahi Handi Tragedy in Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Human Pyramid While Practising for Upcoming Janmashtami Festival in Dahisar, FIR Registered Against Organiser.

To give further momentum to the sector, the government established the National Turmeric Board on October 4, 2023. The board's mandate includes promoting new turmeric-based products, increasing global awareness of turmeric's benefits, conducting market research, and improving infrastructure for export logistics.

It is also tasked with developing sustainable supply chains, ensuring quality compliance across the industry, and supporting growers in adding value to their produce.

The board will also work on documenting traditional knowledge about turmeric, encourage clinical trials and research on its medicinal and wellness benefits, and address any other objectives deemed necessary for the spice's growth in international trade.

India remains a major player in the global turmeric market, with key buyers including Bangladesh, UAE, USA, Malaysia, and Morocco. According to official data, India's turmeric exports have consistently reached these top five destinations over the last five years. State-wise figures show a steady contribution to export revenue from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25, reflecting both demand and government-backed improvements in the sector.

With this push, the SPICED scheme and the National Turmeric Board aim to cement India's position as the world's leading turmeric exporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)