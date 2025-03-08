PNN

Mumbai (Mahrashtra) [India], March 8: The city of dreams was graced with the opulent flavours of the Nawabs as "Lazzt-E-Lucknow" officially opened its doors in Andheri West. A regal dining experience unfolded, offering connoisseurs of fine cuisine an authentic gastronomic journey straight from the heart of Lucknow.

Inaugurated by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Ramdas Athawale Saheb, the grand launch event witnessed an overwhelming response from food lovers, celebrities, and dignitaries who gathered to celebrate the arrival of this culinary masterpiece in Mumbai.

Highlights:

- Dr. Ramdas Athawale Saheb-Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment unveils

- Dr. Jaspinder Narula, Pritam Singh, Alka Amin, Nasir Khan, Sahil Mahajan, Nikita Rawal, Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull & Many More relished on the Lucknowi food offered

More than just a celebration of culinary artistry, this occasion also marks a new chapter in the lives of Sangeeta and Gaaurav. The duo, who have built a flourishing empire together, will now embark on a new journey as life partners. Apart from that, they also introduced two business partners - Narendra Gupta and Preeti Gupta in "Lazzt-E-Lucknow's" journey

With chefs and handpicked spices brought directly from Lucknow, Lazzt-E-Lucknow delivered an exquisite spread of traditional Awadhi delights, from melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs and aromatic Biryani to rich, slow-cooked Nihari and indulgent Sheermal.

Nestled in the heart of Versova, at Bungalow No. 173-174, Near Gurdwara, JP Road, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West, the restaurant's elegant ambience, infused with the essence of Lucknowi tehzeeb, transporting guests to a bygone era of royal feasts and timeless hospitality.

Gaaurav Sharma, founder of Lazzt-E- Lucknow says "The launch of Lazzt-E-Lucknow marked not just the arrival of a restaurant but a cultural celebration--one that preserves and honours the legendary flavours and traditions of Lucknow, now served with pride in the heart of Mumbai"

Sangeeta Kapure, co-founder of Lazzt-E- Lucknow says "For those who cherish authenticity and refinement in their culinary experiences, Lazzt-E-Lucknow stands as a beacon of timeless flavours, bringing a taste of royal heritage to the bustling metropolis"

