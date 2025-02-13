PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The prestigious Yashwantrao Chavan Hall in Mumbai witnessed the grand launch of the book Hamare Pran Jugal Bihari, authored by Shri Ajay Dhoot. A renowned businessman from Mumbai, Shri Ajay Dhoot is a devoted follower of Jugal Bihari Ji and a passionate lover of Shrimad Bhagwat. The book was ceremoniously launched by the eminent Vaishnava saint, speaker, and scholar of Vedic knowledge, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj.

This is Shri Ajay Dhoot's second book. His previous work, Mann Ke Moti, was highly appreciated by readers for its profound insights and spiritual essence.

A Book Rooted in Spiritual, Religious, and Social Values

Hamare Pran Jugal Bihari, authored by Shri Ajay Dhoot, seamlessly blends spiritual, religious, and social values. The book primarily targets the youth, inspiring them to understand these principles and fulfill their responsibilities effectively. Through this work, Shri Ajay Dhoot conveys that serving saints and dedicating oneself to the devotion of Lord Jugal Bihari can make life truly meaningful.

Honored Presence of Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj

The launch event was graced by the revered saint, Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, whose presence made the occasion truly special. Shri Goswami Ji is the 38th-generation successor of the Sri Man Madhva Gaudiya Peeth. Renowned for his profound command of Hindu Vedic knowledge and his unique ability to interpret these teachings in a modern context, Shri Goswami Ji has earned great respect as a distinguished speaker.

Apart from his inspiring speeches, Shri Goswami Ji is also an active social worker. He has spearheaded numerous medical camps providing free healthcare to the needy and is actively involved in offering free education to underprivileged children. His tireless efforts aim to promote holistic growth and upliftment in society.

A Celebrated Occasion

The book launch was not merely a literary event but a grand celebration of dedication to spirituality, religion, and social service. Attendees, including devotees and distinguished guests, lauded Hamare Pran Jugal Bihari as an inspiring read for all age groups.

Conclusion

The event concluded with a sense of fulfillment, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees. Shri Ajay Dhoot's remarkable work, combined with Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji's blessings and wisdom, made the launch a memorable success.

