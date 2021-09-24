New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/Target Media): While investing in stock markets has become more prevalent in recent times, overall penetration remains low - only 2.78 crore Indians invest in the stock markets that around 2 per cent of the country's population in comparison over to 50 percent of Americans owning stocks or investing in them.

Understanding this gap and the requirement to spread financial literacy in India, GRM Bulls and Bonds Pvt. Ltd launched GRM Institute of Investment and Trading in the financial and stock market sector.

The institute provides long-term and short-term skill development coursesin the field of Share Market, Stock Market, Capital Market, Commodity market courses, Forex Market, Derivative (NIFTY CALL PUT), Options Strategy, and Financial Market.

Gursimran Singh, co-founder & Research Analyst of GRM Institute of Investment and Trading says, "Our specialization is into fundamental and technical analysis for Stock Markets from the basic to advanced level, which helps the trader/ Investor to learn at the institute through both online & offline courses. Each course focuses on the in-depth knowledge & practical approach in totality, preparing the student thoroughly."

The institute offers four flagship courses. The Technical Analysis course is ideal for the ones, who wish to learn trading strategies or who are already in the stock market and want to improve his/her skills. The course makes you learn advanced technical analysis skills with intense practical knowledge. The Grand master's class courses cover the Fundamental and Technical analysis with Practical Training covering the subjects such as Financial Modelling, Company Valuation, Stock Valuation, Fundamental Analysis, Stock Market Investing, Stock Analysis, Financial Analysis, etc.

The other two courses are meant for the Investors interested in company valuation & Fundamental Analysis and who want to become a sub-broker and start their own business respectively.

According to Ramneek Singh, Co-Founder of GRM Institute of Investment and Trading, "GRMIIT is the first ISO Certified institute in Financial Markets to provide live online Stock Market classes with hands-on experience on live trading sessions, one on one interactive session & specially designed courses which help you to start a successful Wealth Management Bussiness. We have designed this mentorship program with extensive research in consultation with market gurus, financial teachers & established industry veterans. These courses not only educate one to embark en route to be a successful stock market entrepreneur but also helps one to generate passive incomes in the stock market industry. We have introduced a course for all levels from primary to advanced catering to Financial Market Management, Entrepreneurship in the Stock market, and also specially designed mentorship programs. We have a team of highly qualified and motivated Professionals of Industry experts working on this project."

With more than 70+ Franchises in India of B2B sub-brokership of GRM Bulls and Bonds Pvt. Ltd, the company eyes to start the Franchise business of the Institute very soon, which shall benefit to the partners and the students on the Pan India level. The institute also provides FREE and valuable Insides into the financial industry and making women and children financially independent through our NGO, GRM Helping Hand Foundation.

As an ISO 29993:2017 certified company, the institute also has grmbulls.com, a unique financial and investing news and blogging portal that educates the common people and the industry experts on the financial information, prevailing in the market and the industry.

