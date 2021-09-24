New Delhi, September 24: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the result for September cycle of MAT 2021. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the association. Candidates who appeared for the Management Aptitude Test (September) 2021 can visit the official website of the AIMA at mat.aima.in to check their scores and download the results. The Paper-Based Test took place on September 5, while the Computer Based Test took place on September 12. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Inclusive Online Education, Says ‘Digital Bridge Should Not Become Digital Divide.’

Aspirants who appeared for the aptitude test can check their results by logging into the official website of the All India Management Association with their respective roll number and registration number. Scroll down to know how to view result for Management Aptitude Test (September) 2021. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to result for MAT (September) 2021.

Here Is How To Download MAT September 2021 Result:

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in

On the home page click on the tab that says 'DOWNLOAD/VIEW'

In the dropdown menu click on 'MAT RESULTS'

A new web page will open

Enter required details and click on submit

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. According to notice on the website, "In case of any clarification regarding the MAT result, please send e-mail to matibt@aima.in or contact us at 011-47673000, 8130338839." "Please note that other forms of communication like conventional mail, fax etc. will not be entertained," it added.

