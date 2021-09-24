Twitter on Thursday announced the rolling out of the tips feature to iOS users with more payment options to choose from, even crypto. Now you would be wondering, what is Tips? Well, Tips is Twitter's new feature that lets users add links to select third-party payment services to their Twitter profile. The Tips feature was introduced in May 2021 as a test feature to help creators earn some money from their followers for the content they post. On Thursday, the company also announced that the Tips feature will be rolled out to iOS users first this week and will become available for Android users in coming weeks. Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

With Tips, users can link to Cash App, Patreon, Venmo and other platforms where supporters can support them.

Looking to get a little support with tips? Tips is now rolling out to everyone (18+) on iOS. Add the Tips icon to your profile from the “Edit profile” button. 💸 pic.twitter.com/bFcSIuAbFg — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 23, 2021

Now, users can send and receive Tips in Bitcoin using the Strike app, built on Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin.

Twitter Tips With Bitcoin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The strike app is available to people in El Salvador and the US (excluding Hawaii and New York). People will first have to sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username to receive Bitcoin Tips.

Here's how you can set up Tips:

On the iOS Twitter app, head over to 'Edit Profile'. Then tap on 'Tips', which is off by default. You will be required to consent to Twitter's 'General Tipping Policy' to turn on Tips on your profile. Once agreed to 'General Tipping Policy', you will come across the Tips settings screen. Toggle 'Allow Tips' to on and then choose the third-party service that you would like to use. Add your third-party app username.

Twitter Tips With Bitcoin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is important to note that you must be at least 18 years old to request, send or receive tips. Once you enable Tips on your profile, you can also add your Bitcoin address. People can copy your address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).