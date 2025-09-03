NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, a pioneer in obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive medicine in India, celebrated its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of dedicated service in fertility and women's healthcare. The milestone event was graced by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, who inaugurated the Axon Child Development Centre, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to holistic child growth and development. He also launched the hospital's advanced Face Recognition System, which enhances security and accuracy in IVF treatment by ensuring error-free patient identification. The Minister further unveiled the new look of the hospital, symbolising its continued commitment to innovation and patient-centric care. Shri Ravi Subramanya, MLA of Basavanagudi Constituency, also attended the occasion and extended his best wishes.

The newly launched Axon Child Development Centre is designed as a holistic child growth and development facility, nurturing the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social potential of every child in a safe, inclusive, and stimulating environment. With this initiative, Gunasheela expands its role beyond fertility care to child wellness, supporting families at every stage - from conception to the healthy growth and development of their children.

Hon'ble Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao congratulated the Gunasheela team for their five decades of excellence and urged them to continue their mission of providing advanced fertility and gynecology services for couples and women across Karnataka.

Founded in 1975 by the late Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela, a visionary gynaecologist, and Dr. Mavahalli Gunasheela, a skilled surgeon, the hospital became a pioneer in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). In 1988, Gunasheela achieved a historic breakthrough with the birth of South India's first test tube baby, cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in fertility care.

Speaking at the celebrations, Dr. Devika Gunasheela, Managing Director and Fertility Specialist, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, said, "Fifty years ago, my mother, the late Dr. Sulochana, began a mission that changed the destiny of thousands of families. From the birth of South India's first IVF baby in 1988 to the present day, Gunasheela has stood for hope, innovation, and compassion. We continue to adopt new technologies on time, tackling fertility and pregnancy issues effectively, so that every couple can hold onto the dream of parenthood. With the inauguration of Axon Child Development Centre - we are extending this vision even further, supporting not only couples on their journey to parenthood but also families in ensuring the healthy growth and development of their children. In this way, Gunasheela provides comprehensive solutions for women's health, reproductive medicine, and child wellness under one trusted roof."

Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, Director of Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, highlighted the institution's dual mission of healthcare excellence and medical education, "Gunasheela has always been more than a hospital - it is a hub of knowledge, compassion, and innovation. Over the years, we have trained more than 250 doctors and 100 embryologists, ensuring that the legacy of Dr. Sulochana continues to empower future generations of professionals. Looking forward, our focus is to expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Karnataka, so that advanced fertility care reaches families everywhere. With the establishment of our new unit in Bellary in 2024, this vision has already begun, and we are determined to make specialized healthcare more accessible across the state. While our main hospital in Basavanagudi remains the cornerstone of our journey, our units in Koramangala and Bellary reflect our continued commitment to bringing world-class fertility and women's healthcare closer to families."

Over the years, Gunasheela has achieved several firsts in reproductive medicine. It established India's first in-house fertility genetics laboratory, enabling advanced genetic screening in IVF, and pioneered fertility preservation for cancer patients on a charitable basis. In 2004, Gunasheela conceived India's first In Vitro Maturation (IVM) baby, a major medical milestone. In 2013, South India's first pregnancy through Embryoscope technology was reported at Gunasheela, resulting in the birth of twins. In 2016, the hospital achieved India's first pregnancy using in-house Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) on frozen embryos within 24 hours - a breakthrough in accuracy and speed.

In its five-decade journey, Gunasheela has treated more than 2.72 lakh infertile couples, facilitated the birth of 4.68 lakh babies, and continuously evolved with cutting-edge technologies to remain a beacon of hope, trust, and excellence in reproductive medicine. Contact: Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, Phone: 080-46462600.

Since its inception in 1975, Gunasheela has grown from a 10-bed maternity unit into one of India's most advanced centers for fertility and women's health. Beyond assisted reproduction; the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services including gynecological surgery, high-risk pregnancy management, menopause care, and adolescent gynecology. It is also recognized as a teaching institution, conducting training programs for doctors and embryologists, and hosting workshops that attract specialists from across India and overseas. The hospital's dedicated research division has contributed to international journals and fostered collaborations that strengthen India's position in global reproductive science. Through the use of advanced technologies such as RFID Technology to prevent lab errors, tri-gas incubators, and clean-room IVF labs, Gunasheela maintains global standards of safety and success. Guided by a patient-first philosophy, it combines compassionate counseling with transparent treatment protocols, building trust across generations of families.

