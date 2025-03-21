VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: HashFame, a leading networking platform for creators and marketers, is spotlighting the professionals shaping India's influencer marketing industry through its Influencer Industry Excellence Initiative. This recognition celebrates individuals who are not just executing campaigns but redefining the way brands, agencies, and creators collaborate.

With an incredible network of 10,000+ industry professionals across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, HashFame has built a strong community of Founders, Brand Leaders, Agencies, Creators, and Industry Experts. Through this initiative, the platform is recognising individuals who are shaping industry standards, nurture innovation, and strengthen the creator's economy.

Sruthi Nair, Founding Member and Community Enabler at HashFame, has been at the forefront of this effort, actively identifying the often-overlooked professionals who play pivotal roles in influencer marketing's evolution. "We're not just handing out titles, we're shining a light on the real changemakers shaping the industry. Unlike pay-to-nominate recognition, this is purely about impact. We've spent time getting into the root of understanding who's truly driving influencer marketing forward, and making sure they get the recognition they deserve."

She further stated, "Over the past 10 months, we have built more than just a network. It is a vibrant community where professionals can collaborate, share insights, and grow together. I have personally connected with countless industry leaders, hosted over 10+ meetup events across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, and facilitated meaningful conversations that are shaping the future of this space."

This season, HashFame is proud to recognize 15 outstanding professionals who have made a significant impact on the influencer marketing industry. These individuals have helped strengthen communities and the creator economy.

* Rahul Bhatt, Assistant Operations Manager, Socioclout

* Darshan Rana, Influencer & Content Marketing Manager, Adfactors PR

* Rahul Chhabra, Deputy Manager, Cars24

* Aditya Keni, Associate Influencer Marketing Manager, EXPollen

* Ambika Sai Bhagat, Senior Account Manager, Social Tweebs

* Aditya Pillai, Influencer Relations Executive, Bored Monkey

* Ajit Kumar, CSO & Influencer Marketing Specialist, Unpixel

* Prutha Wazarkar, Influencer Marketing Executive, Ex-purplle

* Sujal Sehgaal Acharjya, Influencer Marketing & Growth Associate, Bhanzu

* Zoha Fatima, CEO & Creative Director, Social Squeeze

* Prerana Das, Communications Manager, Omyaa Designs

* Aditya Pratap Shahi, Campaign Manager, Ex-Buzzone

* Varsha Leela, Head of Department, SuperAd Media

* Mohit Kumar, Director, Sakyastars Media Agency

* Punit Verma, Founder, 99 Founders

HashFame is dedicated to highlighting the professionals driving the growth of influencer marketing in India. The Influencer Industry Excellence Initiative is not just a recognition but a testament to the impact these individuals have in shaping the industry's future.

