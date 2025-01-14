New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): HCLTech, a global technology leader, has announced to expand its strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform customer service experiences through the use of generative AI and cloud-based solutions.

This collaboration is set to enhance the capabilities of contact centers by utilizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first solution designed to deliver superior customer experiences, streamline problem-solving, and drive operational efficiency.

As part of the expanded partnership, HCLTech will integrate Nuance's Enterprise Professional Services business into its contact center offerings. This includes the transfer of Nuance's team and existing customer contracts to HCLTech, making it the exclusive professional services partner for Nuance's current customers.

HCLTech will also serve as the preferred partner for migrating these customers to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, operating a specialized Nuance Migration Factory to ensure efficient and large-scale transitions.

In addition, HCLTech will adopt Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center as its preferred solution for contact centers. By integrating industry-leading professional services, customer self-service applications, and Microsoft Copilot capabilities, HCLTech aims to enhance its existing suite of experience-center technology services. This expanded offering will allow businesses to optimize customer interactions and improve service outcomes.

The partnership further strengthens HCLTech's capabilities by incorporating over 550 Nuance Enterprise Professional Services personnel into its team. These professionals, with extensive expertise in conversational AI, will enable HCLTech to provide Microsoft customers with a wide range of AI-led digital transformation services, including system integration, application development, migration, and new customer implementations.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward for both HCLTech and Microsoft in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) domain.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, the partnership aims to redefine how businesses interact with their customers, offering faster, smarter, and more personalized support to meet the demands of the digital era.

Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, TMT at HCLTech, said, "HCLTech is making a bold move to lead AI-driven innovation in the rapidly growing CCaaS market. By combining our expertise in digital transformation with Microsoft's GenAI, automation and Copilot capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the full potential of AI and cloud-nativeservices."

Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft, said, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with HCLTech, who shares our vision of leveraging AI to transform the CCaaS market." (ANI)

