New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Enterprises have expanded their hiring efforts into non-metro areas, with tier 2 and tier 3 cities accounting for over 40 per cent of new users, according to a report by jobs and professional networking platform Apna.

The report adds that many of these cities also witnessed double-digit growth in job applications, reflecting rising employment activity beyond major urban centres.

According to the "India at Work - Q1 2025" report, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) emerged as the largest job creators, not just in metros, but across over 900 cities.

According to the platform, it has witnessed 3.1 lakh job postings, up 26 per cent from the first quarter of 2024.

As per the report, the SMBs led the charge, posting over 2.1 lakh jobs on its platform, including 28,547 roles exclusively for women. Enterprise hiring rose sharply with companies like LIC, Paytm, Delhivery, and Flipkart creating over 1 lakh openings, expanding recruitment beyond metros and tapping into the national talent pool.

"From Delhi to Dehradun and Surat to Samastipur, we saw hiring become truly decentralised. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities contributed over 40 per cent of new users, with many of them showing double-digit growth in job applications," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna, reflecting on India's evolving workforce.

India's digital transformation continues to gain momentum, particularly in Tier 2 cities, where the demand for advanced tech talent is soaring.

In Q1 2025, the platform recorded a significant 65.4 per cent increase in job postings for software or web developer roles, alongside a 42.2 per cent rise in fresher applications for these positions compared to the previous year.

This surge highlights the growing need for specialised professionals in fields such as AI/ML, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and data-driven operations, as enterprises in these regions expand their digital capabilities, the report added.

While traditional tech hubs like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai maintain their dominance, cities such as Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rajkot, and Warangal are rapidly emerging as key players in the tech hiring landscape, the report observed.

These cities have experienced a 30-50 per cent year-on-year growth in tech job applications, driven by increased access to engineering talent, certifications, and stronger digital infrastructure, as per the report.

The rise of remote-first work models has further enabled these cities to tap into a broader pool of tech professionals, the report added. (ANI)

