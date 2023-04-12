New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has announced the appointment of Pranab Mohanty as CEO. He is a seasoned professional with almost three decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management with P&L accountability. Hisense is committed to expanding its presence in the Indian market and delivering high-quality products and services to customers. With Mohanty's appointment, Hisense India aims to leverage his expertise and experience to drive the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen its brand presence in the country.

Mohanty, who will be based in Noida, will be responsible for leading the growth and development of Hisense India's business in the country. In his role, he will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its customer base, and growing its brand presence in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohanty said, "I am excited to join Hisense, a company with a rich heritage and strong values. My focus will be on continuing to build on the company's success and delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Hisense India to achieve our goals and contribute to the growth of the company."

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his pleasure on Mohanty's appointment and said, "We are delighted to have Pranab on board as our CEO. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to the company as we continue to expand our business in India. We are confident that under his leadership, Hisense India will continue to grow and achieve new heights."

Prior to joining Hisense India, Mohanty held leadership positions in prominent companies like Toshiba, Midea, Somotex Ghana and Sales India Pvt. Ltd. He has a proven track record of driving growth, increasing market share and profitability across various business verticals. Mohanty is an Electronics and Communication Engineer as well as an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and INSEAD, Singapore and a sport enthusiast.

Hisense is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. With Mohanty at the helm, Hisense India is well-positioned to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network and enhance customer engagement. The company looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.

Founded in 1969 with the core value of integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability, Hisense has become one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances company in the world. Hisense offers products and services ranging from TV, smartphones, commercial displays, household appliances including refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, among other products, IT intelligent systems to real estate and modern services.

Hisense has a strong global workforce of over 90000 and its flat-panel TV market share in China has been No.1 for 13 years consecutively. Hisense sales revenue crossed CNY 175.50 billion in 2021.

Globally, Hisense has established 38 overseas companies, 29 industrial parks and 20 R&D centres and has become a leading player in laser display, ULED, quantum dot display and frequency conversion technology. Hisense's products are currently sold in over 130 countries and regions around the world. In addition, Hisense has built strategic partnerships with trusted global corporations such as IBM and Hitachi for the development and marketing of various products and services.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.hisense-india.com/about-hisense

