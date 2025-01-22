Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): MSN Holdings Ltd has signed an MoU with the government of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis. This collaboration will pave the way for an advanced lithium battery and cell manufacturing project under the under 'Ultra Mega Project' as outlined in the State government's policy.

The project, with an investment of Rs 14,652 crores is poised to transform the industrial landscape of Maharashtra by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 8,760 individuals, particularly in the backward region of Vidarbha, MSN Holdings Limited said.

Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore as of Wednesday at Davos. These investments are expected to create about 16 lakh jobs. a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Among today's MoUs, the largest investment deal is with Reliance Group, with an investment of Rs 305,000 crore in petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial sector development, retail, data centres, telecommunications, hospitality and real estate, a statement from the CMO further said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' dream is to make Maharashtra the first state with a USD 1 trillion economy, the statement added.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025. India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

Davos 2025 convenes under 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.

More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government. India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event. (ANI)

