Historic MoU signed between UEF and UNSDC at the UEF Trade Summit 2025 Inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister for Industries, GoTN, Thiru TRB Rajaa

New Delhi [India], December 13: The UEF Trade Summit 2025, scheduled for 12th-14th December at the Chennai Trade Centre, was inaugurated by Thiru TRB Rajaa, Honourable Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu. He presided over as the Chief Guest and unveiled the visionary roadmap for 'Unnatha Tamizhagam - 4Tn for TN by 2047.'

Speaking at the event, Mr Ahmed Buhari, Founder - Coastal Energen, Coal & Oil Group, President, UEF, said, '4Tn for TN is not just a dream for the state but for each one, a 10X growth. Reimagining education, developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and thinking globally are the way forward. The foundation for this is an integrity purpose and tireless efforts.'

Thiru TRB Rajaa, Honourable Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu said," The Dravidian model of Inclusive and distributive growth is the way to achieve this. High-value jobs, AI-driven jobs, R&D and product development are the future. Sunrise sectors or new sectors are being developed, especially the blue economy, such as shipbuilding and adventure tourism."

Nawabzada Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, Chairman, UEF Trade Summit, said, " For business to grow, there must be collaboration, and TN is a state that encourages this without discrimination. We must also include the younger generation, which is very innovative."

The International Guest of Honour was Mr Ahmed Buhari, Founder - Coastal Energen, Coal & Oil Group, President, UEF. Mr M. Mohamed Abdulla Ali Fakhro, MD, Fakhro Plus, Bahrain. Other distinguished guests include Mr Anand Sharma, Former Union Cabinet Minister, and Dr Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, Executive Chairman, Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited.

Summit HighlightsThis three-day seminar and trade expo brings together 20+ industries, 4000+ delegates, ~ 80 Speakers, influential thought leaders, and experts during the Summit .

A total of 10 MoUs will be signed during the Summit to strengthen strategic partnerships that enable 10X business growth through advisory support, market access, and enhanced networking opportunities.

A significant milestone of the Summit was the signing of a strategic MoU between UEF and the Sustainable Development Council (with consultative status to ECOSOC). The Council will lead the execution of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across 45 UEF-associated Educational Institutions, including colleges and schools.

A 100-crore fund is being set up for entrepreneurs, startups, and to scale up businesses. This is an in-house fund of UEF and Anicut Capital, headed by Mr Balamurugan IAS. To start with, an MoU of 50 crores was signed between them.

Another historic MoU was signed today between UEF and UNSDC, the United Nations Sustainable Development Council, to transform 17 of the UN's SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). The MoU was signed by Mr Ahmad Buhari, President, UEF (United Economic Forum), and Dr Ajmal Dastagir, Chairman, India, Sustainable Development Council. The sustainable goals will be implemented in 45 institutions run by the community, such as MEASI.

With over 200 + stalls on display, the UEF Trade Summit 2025 aims to accelerate progress through collaborations across startups, industries, educational institutions, and communities. The overarching theme, "Unnatha Tamilagam - 4Tn for TN," emphasises the commitment to empowering 4,500 startups, enabling partnerships, and fostering inclusive economic development.

About the United Economic Forum (UEF)The UEF is a Chennai-based Business chamber dedicated to promoting inclusive economic development in Tamil Nadu. The Trade Summit, successfully conducted in 2017 and 2020 (during the Pandemic), continues to serve as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress.

The Summit is spearheaded by:

* Mr Ahmed Buhari, Founder - Coastal Energen, Coal & Oil Group, President, UEF

* Nawabzada Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, Chairman, UEF Trade Summit 2025

* Mr W.S. Habib, CMD - RWD Group, President - CREDAI Tamil Nadu, Advisor UEF Trade Summit 2025

* Mr Mohamed Ali, CMD, South India Shelters Pvt Ltd, Convenor, UEF Trade Summit 2025

* Mr Naveed Khan, Global Service Director, Project Management Arcadis, Co-Convenor, UEF Trade Summit 2025

