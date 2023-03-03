Holi Sale on Bajaj Mall: No cost EMIs, Cashback up to Rs 5000, exciting offers, and more

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Mall has announced the Holi Mahotsav Sale starting March 1, 2023, promising cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on a wide range of products. From smartphones to home appliances, gadgets to sports equipment, and furniture to furnishings, you can buy an array of items on Bajaj Mall with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and avail yourself of affordable EMI schemes. The digital EMI card lets you convert all your big and small purchases into No Cost EMI upon shopping online on Bajaj Mall. The 9-day sale ends on March 9, 2023.

With the Holi festival around the corner, shop from the comfort of your home and make the expenses easy on your pocket by choosing a flexible repayment tenure. If you already own an Insta EMI Card, make the most out of our Holi Mahotsav by shopping on the Bajaj Mall. You should not miss this exclusive sale if you don't have a card, as you can apply for the card online in a few easy steps and get it instantly.

On Bajaj Mall, you can choose a product from trusted retail stores like Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Hometown, Croma, Sargam Electronics, Tata Lifestyle, and Home Centre amongst others. When you order a product through our shopping site, your delivery will be fulfilled by a partner store near you. Avail of a host of other benefits like zero down payment and extended repayment tenure of up to 35 months on certain occasions, free doorstep delivery, and much more on Bajaj Mall.

Here is a list of categories available on Bajaj Mall that can be purchased using our Insta EMI Card:

Home appliances: With the summer around the corner, now is the best time to purchase the latest air conditioner or refrigerator and be prepared for the scorching summers. Get cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 when shopping for top-rated consumer durables like television, refrigerator, dishwasher, air coolers, microwave ovens, washing machines, and more. We have products from all the popular brands like Whirlpool, LG, Sony, Sansui, Samsung, Voltas, Hitachi, Kelvinator, Daikin, Godrej, Prestige, Sujata, Morphy Richards, Panasonic, and more.

Laptop and smartphones: Shopping for smartphones and laptops is made easy with our No Cost EMI scheme and zero down payment facility. Buy the latest smartphone from brands like Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, Apple, OnePlus, etc., or upgrade to a faster laptop from Acer, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more without worrying about the cost. Earn amazing cashback of up to Rs. 5,000.

Wearables and lifestyle products: Improve your personal style or redecorate your home, this Holi by shopping for the latest smartwatches, headphones, fitness equipment, home theatres, mattresses, furniture, and more. Explore a wide range of products from lifestyle brands like BoAt, Sony, GoPro, OnePlus, Mi, Samsung, JBL, Skull Candy, Marshall, etc., and home improvement brands like Nilkamal, Duroflex, At Home, and more. Buy such latest products and get an exciting cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 as Cashback Voucher*.

Our strong partner network of 1.2 lakh+ stores spread across 3,000+ cities in India makes shopping more convenient. Make the most of the Holi Sale on Bajaj Mall and shop online for your favourite products.

Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and avail yourself of exciting cashback offers on your purchase.

Shop on Bajaj Mall using your Insta EMI Card (for cardholders):

1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website.2. Choose a product you wish to buy, add it to the cart, and enter your registered mobile number.3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number.4. Select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout.5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address.6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

Apply for Insta EMI Card in a few easy steps (for new customers):

1. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on 'APPLY NOW'.2. Verify the OTP sent to your phone and click on 'SUBMIT'.3. Fill in the application form with your basic details, such as your full name, PAN, date of birth, and PIN code.4. Select your employment type and gender.5. Click on 'PROCEED' to know your card limit.6. Verify your KYC using your Aadhaar card or DigiLocker.7. Post successful KYC, pay a one-time joining fee of Rs. 530.8. Click on 'ACTIVATE NOW' and enter your bank account number and IFSC code to complete the e-mandate process.9. After successful e-mandate registration, your card is ready to use.

Note: The online process may differ depending on whether you are a new customer or have an existing relationship with us.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycles. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general, and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast-growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

