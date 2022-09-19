New Delhi/ Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16 to highlight and spread awareness about the significance of the Ozone layer for the protection of the Earth.

Addressing the children from all across the world on the occasion of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer at a virtual program, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the implementation of the Montreal Protocol which was designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of numerous substances responsible for ozone depletion. The Montreal Protocol serves as a powerful example of multilateralism in action." "The many problems facing the world - from deadly viruses to the climate change crisis - is a reminder that we can succeed in working together for the common good," he added.

Homi Lab, the world's first future learning lab in association with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Johnson Space Flight Center and Kalam Centre organized the International Space Station Camp where students were selected and trained to operate a digital camera on the International Space Station. Over 500 students from across the globe photographed various beautiful locations on Earth from a unique perspective in space. These students were also felicitated by the Minister.

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey joined as the Distinguished Guest for the inauguration of the 'Photos from Space' Gallery. This gallery serves as an extraordinary resource to study not only science but also geography, art, and above all the environment.

Srijan Pal Singh, Founder and CEO, Homi Lab and Former Advisor to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, said, "These photos highlight the concern our younger generation has towards protecting the sustainability of our planet. Also, this shows that young minds in our schools can be trained to use equipment in space and achieve extraordinary results. Homi Lab aspires to make future learning and big dreams part of our journey."

