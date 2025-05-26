PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 26: Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or "the Bank") announces its strategic alliance with Lombard Odier, a leading global wealth and asset manager with over 225 years of experience, to enhance its HLB Private Bank and Regional Wealth Management proposition. This strategic alliance unites the combined generations of prudent stewardship and innovative financial thinking from Lombard Odier and HLB, a Malaysian financial institution with a 120-year heritage built on trust and a deep understanding of clients' aspirations. Integrating A Strategic Alliance with Swiss Private Bank Lombard Odier, Key Talent Acquisitions, Development Programs, and AI Tools, the Bank is Poised to Accelerate its Regional Wealth Management Proposition.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'Chat Media Hub' Feature To Help Manage Shared Multimedia Without Opening Each Conversation.

This collaboration forms a cornerstone of HLB's accelerated strategy to become the best-run bank in Malaysia, underscoring its vision for responsible and forward-thinking wealth management. Under this strong strategic alliance, HLB Private Bank and Regional Wealth Management will offer clients a sophisticated and personalized experience, combining Lombard Odier's long-term global perspectives from its Chief Investment Office with the Bank's local market insights. This synergy provides a comprehensive understanding of investment opportunities and tailored strategies for sustained, generational growth. Beyond investment expertise, HLB clients are able to access to comprehensive wealth architecture and bespoke advisory services focused on their individual goals, ensuring tailored solutions for wealth preservation and transfer, including succession planning and sustainable investments.

"We believe this is a transformative era for wealth management, driven by unprecedented wealth creation and a surge in entrepreneurship and this demands a departure from traditional approaches. Our ambition to be the best-run bank is intertwined with our commitment to empower clients to build wealth that transcends generations. Our strategic alliance with Lombard Odier, an institution that shares our profound long-term perspective, allows us to elevate our wealth offerings here. Together, we are charting a course for enduring wealth, providing our discerning clients in Malaysia and the region with access to world-class expertise grounded in a shared commitment to responsibility and innovation, ensuring their legacies flourish for generations to come," affirms Kevin Lam, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HLB.

Also Read | 'Terrible Experience': 'Game Changer' Editor Shameer Muhammed Slams Shankar's Working Style, Claims He Trimmed Ram Charan Film From 7 to 3 Hours Before Quitting.

Alongside this strategic alliance, HLB is also focused on key internal advancements, implementing a comprehensive strategy that includes expanding its wealth management team and recruiting top-tier talent, developing the Wealth Academy for enhanced training, integrating AI to empower Relationship Managers, and continuously pursuing partnerships that enhance value for clients and the business.

Jeffrey Yap, Managing Director and Regional Head of Wealth Management, HLB emphasizes, "This strategic alliance with Lombard Odier is a key part of the Bank's ongoing transformation and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of the market. With Asia-Pacific's remarkable wealth growth, including a doubling of private assets and a surge in new HNWIs which will see a significant rise in intergenerational wealth transfer, the need to provide sophisticated guidance has never been greater. This collaboration allows us to offer bespoke wealth solutions that are not only designed for today's complexities but are also thoughtfully constructed to secure the financial well-being of generations to come - building legacies, not just portfolios."

To further enhance the value for HLB clients, the strategic alliance with Lombard Odier plays a pivotal role in delivering sophisticated investment solutions through Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (HLAM), a key entity of the Hong Leong Financial Group. This collaboration strategically leverages Lombard Odier's expertise as a target fund manager, thereby broadening and enriching the Group's wealth management offerings.

Vincent Magnenat, Asia Group Regional Head and Global Head of Strategic Alliances, Lombard Odier, remarks, "We believe in working with the right partners who share our vision of the future of wealth and asset management - those who complement each other's DNA, and who bring a proven track record in the wealth management space with a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability. In HLB, we see a strong alignment on all fronts, and our Strategic Alliance is a powerful testament to our shared values. We are delighted to welcome HLB into our Ecosystem of Strategic Alliances."

For more information, visit: www.hlb.com.my/private

About Hong Leong Bank Berhad

Please visit www.hlb.com.my

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)