New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/QIMN): The Global Startup Summit India Edition is just around the corner. The first leg of the premiere event, Global Startup Summit Mumbai Edition 2023, is scheduled for February 4 at The Orchid, Vile Parle, Mumbai. The one-day event is set to see India's biggest entrepreneurs, SMEs, content creators and influencers from various walks of life come under one roof to fuel India's startup ecosystem with their experience and knowledge. Registration is mandatory for the exclusive India edition of the event to be hosted on the 4th of February at The Orchid, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The expert-led networking and funding event will also see India's favorite influencers, content creators and entrepreneurs take center stage. Names include Raj Shamani, Founder, House of X & Figuring Out, Vatsal Kanakiya, 100X.VC, Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha. Key speakers and entrepreneurs are Krishna Rana, Managing Director, Platinum Industries Pvt Ltd, Heena Purohit, Head of Products, IBM Incubation Labs USA, Anup Kapadia, Founder, Maireya Capital NBFC, Transformative Technologies and Abhishek Goenka, RPSG Capital Ventures.To encourage the Indian startup ecosystem and share insights closer home, a plethora of homegrown entrepreneurs and esteemed speakers will pass on their stories and inspire young business minds. The panel is to be graced by Manoj Jain, Managing Director, RiskPro India Ventures, Arjun Vaidya, Founder, Dr. Vaidya & V3 Ventures, Shalabh Upadhyay, Founder, NEWJ, Ankit Machhar, Director, NEN Wadhwani Entrepreneur, Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, Shivam Bajaj, CEO Avener Capital, Shubham Singhal, CEO Dot Media, Devesh Rakhecha, Ex-Founder, Marwari Catalyst & Ex-Founder Yearbook Canvas, Apoorv Bhatnagar, Founder Plug Media and Aayushman Sinha, Founder, REPRESENT.

Many Indian brands have joined in as partners to make the event a roaring success. Clickokart is set to be the Gifting Partner, while Transformative Technologies, an investment banking firm, is the Knowledge Partner. GreyT HR is the Human Resources Management System Partner and NEWJ is the Media Partner. Platinum Industries is the Sessions Partner, TRC corporation and RiskPro are Allied Partners, Editor Buddy as Business Branding Partner and finally, MSME Talks, the podcast partner.

The main draw of the day is a Shark Tank-like funding event called STARTUP BATTLES, in which 20 startups will showcase their businesses in front of investors and the top 3 will be selected to bring their dreams to life in front of the biggest investors and Venture Capitalists.

There will also be a recognition ceremony to commemorate some of the biggest content creators from the field of Finance, Business, Startups, Fashion, Beauty and e-commerce. The Top 10 Startups of the city will also be invited to the stage for felicitation. Top awards include CA Shreya Jaiswal (Fun-tastic Creator Finance) , Ayush Wadhwa (Ace Creator), Deepak Pareek (Motivational Creator), Hitika Sachdev (Iconic Creator), Pranjali Singh (Illustrious Creator), Anjali Ranubhoj (Dynamic Creator), Digvijay Singh (Ace Creator - Fitness & Health), Dhristi Sharma (Education Creator), Caslynn Qusay Naha (Innovative Creator), Neel Sheth (Biz-worthy Finance Creator) & CA Karan Sheth (Rising Star). The event is scheduled to be hosted at The Orchid International, Vile Parle near the International airport. Global Startup Summit 2023 | Mumbai Edition aims to offer excellent exposure and benefits such as branding, media placement and access to our growing community of high-powered and upwardly-mobile startup ecosystem stakeholders.

Tickets can be purchased on www.globalstartups.club or third-party platforms like Events Titan, All events and Paytm Insider.

Tickets Package as below:

Delegate Pass

Full-day access to GSS - Mumbai. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup Awards.

Rs 3,250.00 (+ GST)

Startup Battle + Delegate Pass

Mojo Startup Battles Entry for Live Investor Pitching! Full-day access to GSS - Mumbai. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. 5 - Star Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea & Networking Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup Awards.

Rs 6,500.00 (+ GST)

