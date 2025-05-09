Catch Boris Dejonckheere as he discusses how ZEISS is revolutionising the eyecare industry with innovation, style, and sustainability in this Crafting Bharat special feature by NewsReach

New Delhi [India], May 9: The eyewear industry has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing focus on vision care in a screen-dominated world. With younger generations and the working population spending more time on digital devices, there has been a surge in demand for eyewear that not only corrects vision but also addresses issues like digital eye strain and at the same time is personalised to one's professional and personal lifestyle needs. This shift has prompted innovative marketing strategies, with brands focusing on both functionality and style. As eye health becomes a priority alongside personal style, eyewear has become an important accessory in conversations around fashion and wellness. The demand for innovative, comfortable, and personalised eyewear has led to a market that is evolving to meet these needs.

To explore this further, we spoke to one of the industry leaders, ZEISS.

Join us for the Crafting Bharat special feature, where our host Rahul Makin sits down with Boris Dejonckheere, Head of Global Sales Operations at ZEISS Vision Care, for a conversation that covers how innovation and personal vision solutions are shaping the future of eyewear and eyecare.

Edited Excerpts:

Boris, you've been part of ZEISS for nearly three decades. How has the idea of eyewear changed over the years?

Boris Dejonckheere:The evolution has been dramatic! In the beginning, eyewear was purely functional - just a way to correct poor vision. But now, it is an extension of personal style and an interface with technology. It is transformed from a medical device to a lifestyle choice. "Today, it is both utility and expression. I look at someone and I don't even notice their shoes - but the face, the frame, that's what stands out first!" People choose frames that reflect their identity, and lenses that fit their lifestyle, from work to sports to screens. Eyewear today is about enhancing how we see and how we are seen.

ZEISS is known globally for its precision optics. How do you stay relevant in today's trend-driven, tech-savvy market?

Boris Dejonckheere: Staying relevant today means being grounded in what we've always done best - science and precision. At the same time being agile enough to anticipate human behaviour, lifestyle shifts, and emerging desires are crucial.

At ZEISS, we've never looked at lenses as just medical tools. They're part of how people move through the world, how they express themselves, how they engage with digital screens, and increasingly, how they want to live more sustainably. That means we don't just follow trends - we study them, dissect them, and build long-term innovation around them.

ZEISS Vision Care division was introduced in 1912. Within ten years, we already knew it wasn't enough for people to just 'See'. Rather, they had to feel comfortable, confident, and connected. So, we pioneered anti-reflective coatings, not just to improve vision, but to allow eye contact to feel more human, more direct."

Now fast-forward to today, where trends evolve almost monthly. Fashion-forward consumers want frames that make a statement. Professionals demand lenses that reduce digital eye strain. Parents want protection and comfort for their kids' screen time. We don't treat these as separate needs. Instead, we integrate them into one cohesive offering - personalised, precise, and beautiful.

Today, we're building on that legacy with personalisation. "We tailor lenses to a wearer's frame, facial shape, and even how far the frame sits from the nose."

In short, we stay relevant by not treating vision as static. We treat it as dynamic, deeply personal, and ever-evolving, just like the people we serve.

Digital eye strain is becoming a major issue. How is ZEISS addressing this?

Boris Dejonckheere: The kids and teens spending hours on screens, digital eye strain, and early-onset myopia are growing concerns. At ZEISS, we recognised this over 20 years ago and developed lenses that do more than correct vision - they help prevent long-term issues.

"By gently encouraging the eye to shift focus between near and far distances, our lenses help slow down the elongation of the eye, which causes myopia." This design supports healthier visual habits and reduces the strain caused by screen-heavy lifestyles.

And of course, we know style matters - especially for younger wearers - so we've made sure these lenses not only protect, but look great too.

India is a fast-growing market and often labelled price-sensitive. How do you approach that?

Boris Dejonckheere: It is true that affordability plays a big role in buying decisions, but that's not unique to India. Every market is price-sensitive in its own way. What makes India truly unique is how discerning consumers are. People here don't just look at the price - they look at the value behind it. And when it comes to their eye health, they don't want to compromise.

We are fortunate that there's a growing awareness about eye health. Most people understand they only get one pair of eyes, and they're willing to invest in keeping them safe and healthy. "People are willing to invest in better vision, especially when they understand the value."

That's why we focus on balancing quality and affordability. For example, all ZEISS lenses come with 100% UV protection - like invisible sunscreen for your eyes, without any fuss. It is a small detail that makes a big difference, and Indian consumers really connect with that blend of function, safety, and style.

What upcoming innovations in eyecare and eyewear are you most excited about?

Boris Dejonckheere: Smart frames. The future isn't just wearable - it's invisible. "Imagine your GPS, WhatsApp messages, or notifications projected directly onto your lens - no need to check your phone or smartwatch." These developments are closer than people think.

And the best part? They'll look just like regular glasses. Nothing flashy or sci-fi, just smart and wearable. "The future isn't just in front of your eyes - it's right there, on your lens."

Let's talk Gen Z and millennials. How are they shaping eyewear?

Boris Dejonckheere: They're changing everything from how eyewear looks to how it is made. Younger consumers are demanding more - more colours, more boldness, more sustainability. They want products that reflect who they are and how they live. "Gradient tints, bold frames, eco-friendly materials - this generation wants it all, and we're listening." We're also seeing a shift toward custom frames made with less waste, sometimes 3D-printed to fit the wearer's head shape exactly. When lenses and frames are made for you and only you, it elevates eyewear to something deeply personal.

Classic black or bold colours?

Boris Dejonckheere: "Definitely black! But Bold Black frames that add presence to your face."

As we look to the future, Boris is particularly excited about the innovations on the horizon, like smart frames that blend technology seamlessly into everyday eyewear. With a focus on personalization, sustainability, and functionality, ZEISS continues to lead the way in making eyewear both a statement of style and a tool for better vision.

